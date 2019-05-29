Momentum Builds as International Franchise Expo Prepares to Turn NYC into Epicenter of Small Business Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The franchise industry is on fire, making up more than $450 billion of U.S. GDP and is poised for continued success. Professionals are flocking to the franchise space for its unique entrepreneurial appeal and the opportunity to help grow the economy through their small business. To keep up with this growth, the International Franchise Expo (IFE), hosted at the Javits Center in New York City, is gearing up to offer aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to meet with executives from 400 of the top franchise brands from May 30 – June 1.

Those ready to explore the world of franchising will have the unique chance to meet face-to-face with high-level franchisor executives to learn about potential business opportunities and explore emerging and mature franchise concepts, all while absorbing actionable business advice.

The International Franchise Expo will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Robert Cresanti, the President and CEO of International Franchise Association (IFA). The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. EST on May 30 in the Hall C Lobby near the IFE Registration desk at the Javits Center. During this time, IFA Chairman David Barr, Executive VP of Empire State Development, Pravina Raghavan and Cresanti will welcome guests and officially open the expo.

"The IFE provides those with the entrepreneurial spirit to connect with and learn from some of the top and most respected franchise executives in the world," said Tom Portesy, President and CEO of MFV Expositions. "Each year this expo draws a large, diverse crowd seeking to achieve financial freedom and become their own boss. We are excited to meet those who will walk through our doors, but we are more excited to see their small business success that will follow."

IFE attendees will be energized by the abundance of franchise opportunities across nearly every vertical in the industry and will have the chance to explore and network with industry-leading franchise brands and an opportunity to attend multiple educational programs to explore the nuances of franchising. The IFE offers more than 70 free educational seminars and 12 in-depth workshops covering a plethora of topics over the three-day event like the A to Z's of Buying a Franchise to Franchising Your Business. Additionally, attendees will also have full access to SCORE Theater. SCORE NYC is an organization of experienced mentors ready to provide free expert advice, one-on-one coaching, start-up support, and more, right on the show floor, as attendees take their first step into franchising.

"IFE was a visionary and eye-opening event for me. I learned so much from the three-day training about franchises," said Zahid Askani, former attendee and Principal and Founder of The Oasis School in Pakistan. "After a thorough visit of the expo, I learned and was motivated so much that I have decided to build my own franchise business."

Tickets to register for IFE are $10 in advance and $20 at the door, but those who register at www.IFEinfo.com and use promo code FPR1 will receive complimentary entry.

The IFE is sponsored by the IFA and assisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce/U.S. Commercial Service. The IFE is owned and operated by MFV Expositions, producers of shows in the United States, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Ireland.

About MFV Expositions

For 25 years, MFV Expositions has been producing the leading franchise events worldwide that consistently bring together franchise concepts, at all investment levels, with the most qualified visitors seeking to own their own business. In addition to quality franchise expos in the United States and overseas that offer face-to-face opportunities to grow a franchise, MFV also offers access to online franchise opportunities through web-based resources.

