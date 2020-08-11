Momentum Builds as Tenna Enhances Leadership Team With Vice President of Growth, Russ Young

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russ Young comes to Tenna with recent experience at FMI and Oracle as well as prior work helping build the Google and Amazon Web Services ecosystems. According to Russ, his excitement to join the executive team at Tenna was based on two big items: "One, Tenna has the rare blend of attributes for construction technology that has provided them such early and exciting success. Attributes like decades of knowledge of the construction equipment problems they are solving, deep roots in the construction industry, heavy emphasis on customer success and partnerships, easy and proven technology with ability to integrate, happy customers showing true ROI, excellent leadership team, and strong financial footing.

"And two, they have proven success in mitigating financial and operational risk for construction directly leading to protecting and enhancing margins. Accomplishing this while making life easier for the CEO, CFO, as well as the equipment manager, gives me a lot of faith in Tenna's future. I feel lucky and grateful that they were ready to invest in this next step of growth at this time."

Austin Conti, CEO and Founder of Tenna, had this to say: "I am thrilled to announce Russ Young will be joining Tenna as VP of Growth."

Before joining Tenna, Russ's successes span from his entrepreneurial ventures in running global sales and partnerships involving Google and Amazon Web Services as well as being a Senior Consultant in Construction Technology at the reputable FMI. This construction experience and extensive technology background bring a rare blend of expertise to the flourishing Contech sector.

Russ's strategic execution, experience and warm, professional demeanor will aid Tenna as it further expands in the marketplace and helps us continue to build a world-class offering for our customer's success.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

