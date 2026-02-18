Momentum Builds for Tidehouse as the Agency Names Greg Morrell as CEO and Expands Full‑Funnel Growth Support for Franchise Brands

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidehouse, a full-service marketing agency specializing in franchise growth, is heading into the IFA Annual Convention with increasing momentum. The agency is launching new partnerships and expanding existing support to legacy brands and emerging franchisors with full-funnel marketing solutions to boost customer acquisition, loyalty, and signed franchise agreements. As part of this continued growth, Tidehouse has named former President Greg Morrell as its new CEO to ensure the agency remains scalable, is fully integrated, and acts as a truly innovative partner to franchise brands.

Greg Morrell CEO of Tidehouse

New and expanded partnerships in 2026 include:

Radiance Holdings – Launched a new partnership to support Sola Salons and Woodhouse Spa with integrated franchise development services that educate franchisees about the viability of franchising with a highly profitable category leader

"The way Tidehouse approaches client success is different," said Greg Morrell, CEO of Tidehouse. "We show up as a true strategic extension of our clients' teams, with robust full-funnel workshops that engage the C‑suite in defining stronger differentiators, enhancing lead quality and KPIs, and driving efficiency and success throughout franchise sales and consumer marketing pipelines. We also lean into technology to deliver data‑driven campaigns that create meaningful impact while offering clients full data transparency and ownership of their assets and accounts. It's been an exciting start to 2026, and I'm energized by both our longstanding and new partnerships. I look forward to building on the momentum we've created together with our talented team of marketing and sales experts and meeting new faces at IFA's Annual Convention."

To get a firsthand look at Tidehouse's capabilities, attendees of the annual IFA Convention are encouraged to visit Tidehouse at booth #553 or enter here during the event to win a free In-Person Strategy Session with our franchise growth experts, a $10K value.

From AI Visibility and content marketing to website design, conversion optimization, influencer partnerships, creative development, and video production, Tidehouse delivers a full suite of services designed to help consumer and franchise development marketing teams welcome new waves of growth. To learn more about Tidehouse, visit TidehouseAgency.com and follow Tidehouse on LinkedIn.

About Tidehouse Agency

Tidehouse is a full-service marketing agency that helps franchise and consumer brands build and execute scalable strategies so their teams, campaigns, and growth move in the same direction. The agency offers a full suite of services, including public relations, influencer marketing, digital marketing, franchise development strategy, conversion optimization, creative services, and website design – all tailored to meet the needs of each unique brand. With more than 20 years of experience in franchise marketing, Tidehouse has built a team of talented professionals who stay on top of emerging platforms, shifting audience preferences, and evolving media landscapes to amplify the marketing efforts of exceptional brands. For more information, visit www.tidehouseagency.com , and follow Tidehouse on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Nadia Caron

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Tidehouse Agency