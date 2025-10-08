Momentum Celebrates Winners of Premier Patient Support Awards: The GoMentum Awards 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Life Sciences announces the winners of the premier Patient Support Awards, known as The GoMentum Awards 2025. This inaugural program recognizes outstanding initiatives that go above and beyond to create momentum for patients and providers across the life sciences industry.

The awards honor programs that transform the patient experience and deliver lasting impact. Each category highlights the dedication of teams and individuals committed to advancing patient-centric care by demonstrating how passion, empathy, innovation, and empowerment redefine what patient support can be.

Winners of the GoMentum Awards

The 2025 GoMentum Award winners represent a diverse cross-section of therapeutic areas — from neurology and oncology to immune-mediated conditions, epilepsy, and neurodegenerative diseases. Collectively, these programs showcase the best of what patient support can achieve: reducing abandonment, empowering patients and caregivers, strengthening provider confidence, and creating ripple effects across communities. Together, they highlight how innovative, empathetic, patient-centered approaches are transforming support models and setting a new standard across the industry.

Patient Support Program of the Year: Recognizing programs that demonstrate exceptional passion, innovation, and patient-centered design. The winning program reflects a commitment to deliver comprehensive support that transforms the patient experience with a deep understanding of patient profiles and multifaceted support tailored to the complex needs of narcolepsy patients.

The winning program reflects a commitment to deliver comprehensive support that transforms the patient experience with a deep understanding of patient profiles and multifaceted support tailored to the complex needs of narcolepsy patients. HCP Education Program of the Year: Honors a program that delivers innovative, high-impact education to healthcare providers. The winning program supports an oncology therapy, equipping providers with peer-to-peer training on side effect management, strengthening confidence, and improving outcomes.

The winning program supports an oncology therapy, equipping providers with peer-to-peer training on side effect management, strengthening confidence, and improving outcomes. Impact Award: Celebrating long-term success in driving adherence and outcomes. The winner exemplifies impact through a program for chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, helping patients feel seen, supported, and empowered throughout treatment and improving adherence.

The winner exemplifies impact through a program for chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, helping patients feel seen, supported, and empowered throughout treatment and improving adherence. Ripple Effect Award: Highlighting initiatives that extend support beyond the patient. The winning program creates a "ripple effect" by extending meaningful support to caregivers, providers, and communities surrounding epilepsy patients.

The winning program creates a "ripple effect" by extending meaningful support to caregivers, providers, and communities surrounding epilepsy patients. Empowerment Award: Recognizing a program that delivers holistic support to help patients take an active role in their healthcare journey. The winning program empowers neurodegenerative disease patients and caregivers, building empathetic relationships while providing guidance and resources to manage treatment with confidence.

"The GoMentum Awards are about more than recognition. They shine a light on patient support programs that go above and beyond—creating real momentum for patients, providers, and communities," said Abigail Mallon, Chief Patient Experience and People Officer of Momentum Life Sciences. "This year's winners demonstrate the incredible impact of programs that put patients at the center and redefine what support can achieve."

Winners are selected by an independent panel of industry professionals and receive personalized recognition through Momentum's unique "winner roadshow."

About Momentum Life Sciences

Momentum Life Sciences is the leading provider of patient engagement solutions integrating human connection, advanced technology, and real-world data to deliver holistic support in a personalized environment. Leveraging 30 years of experience, our OneVoice™ model empowers biopharma teams to optimize the right mix of interventions for each patient.

