Momentum Commerce Hires Ellen Weiner as Head of People & Culture to Support Rapid Expansion

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail consultancy, today announced Ellen Weiner has been appointed Head of People & Culture. With more than a decade of experience in Human Resources at people-first companies like Google, Disney and Amazon advertising pioneer CPC Strategy (later acquired by Tinuiti), Weiner will be responsible for making Momentum Commerce a global talent destination for the kindest and smartest professionals in commerce technology and services.

Ellen Weiner joins momentum commerce

"Momentum Commerce is experiencing rapid growth and in order to maintain the quality of our culture, technology innovation and service delivery, we plan to make significant investments in People Experience," said John T Shea, CEO and Founder of Momentum Commerce. "Our ongoing quest is to become the most respected company in data-driven commerce enablement, and the addition of Ellen Weiner to the team is another step towards that goal."

"This is an incredibly pivotal and exciting time in the history of Momentum Commerce. As a commerce consultancy, our team members are how we deliver our progressive technology and services. They are truly our greatest assets," said Ellen Weiner, Head of People & Culture at Momentum Commerce. "Scaling our people-first culture to attract and develop top talent in the industry will be the key to achieving the organization's high growth, and I am very excited for our next chapter of expansion."

For more information about Momentum Commerce's open roles, please visit https://www.momentumcommerce.com/careers/

About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce is a modern consultancy offering brands flexible technology and professional services to grow sales on digital retail platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Comprised of half technologists and half consultants, Momentum Commerce's team provides unrivaled data assets with a scientific approach to retail media management, insights services, and bespoke projects brands need to meet their growth goals. With a mission to be the most respected firm in the space, Momentum Commerce brand clients include emerging and enterprise brands such as Crocs, LEGO Systems Inc., Therabody, Stella & Chewy's, XMONDO and many more. For more information, please visit https://momentumcommerce.com .

