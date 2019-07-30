Momentum Continues For Daytona Beach Hotel Openings And Renovations
Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Jul 30, 2019, 14:00 ET
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Daytona Beach area investments of more than $2 billion in progress, including a $400 million transformation at Daytona International Speedway completed in 2016, it's a momentous time at the World's Most Famous Beach. Here's a snapshot chronicling what's new with Daytona Beach area hotels:
- Landmark Plaza Resort & Spa is in final stages of a multi-million dollar renovation
- The DAYTONA, an exclusive 144-room Marriott Autograph Collection® hotel, opened in April at ONE DAYTONA, across from Daytona International Speedway; Fairfield Inn & Suites, also in ONE DAYTONA, opened in 2017
- The 318-room Daytona Beach Resort & Conference Center reopened in January after a $12 million renovation and The Shores Resort & Spa completed its multi-million dollar renovation, including all 212 rooms
- Home2 Suites by Hilton, a 107-room hotel opened in December just east of Daytona International Speedway
- Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, a $40+ million oceanfront renovated hotel opened in 2018 as a new 4-star luxury resort with 200 rooms, ballroom, live music terraces, signature amenities and spa experiences
- Delta Hotels by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront, a $7+ million oceanfront renovated hotel, opened in 2018 in Daytona Beach Shores as the chain's second Florida location with 133 rooms (all with private, oceanfront balconies), a pool and children's splash park
- Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, the area's largest resort with 744-rooms located along the Boardwalk and Pier and across from the Ocean Center convention complex, completed a $25 million renovation in 2017
- Streamline Hotel and Rooftop Bar, the story of the $6.5 million renovation in 2017 of this 44-room historic beachside art deco boutique property that once hosted the meeting that launched NASCAR inspired coverage on the Travel Channel
- Daytona Beach Convention Hotel & Condominiums, a $192 million, 501-room oceanfront complex is under construction north of the Ocean Center convention center complex
- Several new oceanfront hotels are being planned for the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Pier area, including a Marriott Renaissance, a Courtyard by Marriott and a Springhill Suites by Marriott; an oceanfront Home2Suites by Hilton in Ormond Beach is expected to open in 2019
- Other recent additions: Residence Inn by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront, Hilton Garden Inn and the boutique Chateau Mar Beach Resort
Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tt4o4a0nzjw4s26/AACTnLvsmikJVs_0l0annkiCa?dl=0
Media Contact: Kate Holcomb, APR
Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
kholcomb@daytonabeach.com
386.255.0415, ext. 125
SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Share this article