Momentum Dynamics And Eurovia (UK) Announce Memo Of Understanding To Provide Wireless Charging Solutions To UK Cities

Wireless Charging Enables Fleets while Keeping Cities Clean

Wireless charging for electric vehicles allows practically invisible charging during regular operation. The system is automatic and dispenses with the need for visually-detracting cabling. While in-service, such as during the loading of passengers, an equipped vehicle parks over charging pads that are sunk into or on the roadway. The vehicle then receives incremental charging of a few minutes or longer before resuming duties. The charging is automatic and requires no operation by the driver. Charging ends as the vehicle departs from the pad. The Momentum Dynamics wireless system can provide energy to vehicles from 25-450 kW. The system can be used on all types of electric vehicles, from cars and buses to drayage and depot haulers and class 8 trucks/HGVs. The system is modular in design and is therefore easily scalable, works in all weathers and is unaffected by rain, ice or snow.

UK Cities Need to Adopt Diverse Approaches to EV charging

In 2019, the UK Government became the first major economy to enshrine net zero in law. Our challenge: achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, is significant - the transport sector is currently responsible for 28% of the UK's domestic carbon emissions. As the government's advisory body, the Committee for Climate Change (CCC), has put it: the 2020s must be the decisive decade of progress and action on climate change. The move to ban ICE vehicles by 2030, and the huge leap in consumer demand for EVs show we are starting to make changes in the right direction. However, different use cases need different charging solutions and the aim should be to deliver the most appropriate and efficient solution for each case.

As the Department for Transport prepare to publish their Decarbonisation Plan for Transport this Spring, anything we can do to minimise carbon impacts will make a difference.

"From our work with many Highway Authorities up and down the UK, we understand the need to develop and deliver real solutions to the climate challenge. The Momentum Dynamic solution is one we think will make an immediate difference - providing wireless charging in a cost-efficient, time-efficient and visually appealing way." said Yogesh Patel, Eurovia UK's Process and Improvement Director. "As we plan for the long-term adoption of electric vehicles, we need to ensure we develop infrastructure that adds value to our communities without additional clutter on our streets. We were inspired with Momentum's work on wireless taxis with Jaguar Land Rover in Oslo and we see wireless charging as one of the solutions we need to explore to achieve net zero in the UK."

Momentum Dynamics CEO, Andrew Daga said, "The cities of the future will charge their vehicles wirelessly – whether those vehicles are driven by people or especially when driven autonomously. This means we need to plan today for that very near tomorrow. Our work with Eurovia UK will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles without adding unsightly cables to our lives and move us all toward a cleaner future."

About Momentum Dynamics

Momentum Dynamics is a market-leading original technology developer of efficient, automatic, wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries with real-world technology in operation that proves the capability and need for fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles. In transit bus applications, Momentum's system has been proven through years of service at effective power levels of over 300 kW and the system is capable of delivering 450 kW. The company has announced a project with Jaguar Land Rover to supply 50kW wireless-charged I-Pace taxis to Oslo, Norway in Q1 2021. Momentum Dynamics practices world-class technology innovation and is recognized for the unique expertise of its engineers and scientists.

About Eurovia UK

Eurovia UK Limited is the parent company of the following businesses: Ringway Infrastructure Services Limited – a leader in operating, managing and maintaining long-term local authority highway contracts; Jean Lefebvre (UK) Limited – a technical consultancy delivering the highest standard of technical services and product development; and Eurovia Infrastructure Limited – the road contracting, specialist surfacing contracting and asphalt production businesses.

Eurovia UK Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eurovia SAS which is a leading global transport and infrastructure services provider. Eurovia UK businesses support services across over 50,000kms of the UK highways network.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Momentum Dynamics' future growth. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including access to future capital at terms favorable to Momentum Dynamics, competition, general economic, business, and market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties that may adversely impact our business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting the Momentum Dynamics' business including but not limited to, increased competition; the ability of Momentum Dynamics to expand its operations through either acquisitions or internal growth, to attract and retain qualified professionals, and to expand commercial relationships; technological obsolescence; general economic conditions; and other risks.

References:

1. Under the UK Climate Change Act, the UK must reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2050. The Act also requires the Government to set a new Carbon Budget every five years, following the advice of the Climate Change Committee. The Sixth Carbon Budget must be legislated by June 2021. Sixth Carbon Budget – Committee for Climate Change Building back better - Raising the UK's climate ambitions for 2035 will put Net Zero within reach and change the UK for the better - Climate Change Committee (theccc.org.uk)

2. Sales of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars soared last year, with more than 175,000 vehicles registered representing a growth of 140%. – Fleet News 14th Jan 2020 - Plug-in car sales grew by 140% in 2020 | Electric fleet news

