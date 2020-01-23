Momentum Dynamics And Link Transit Extend Electric Bus Wireless Charging Agreement Through 5-Year Contract

Momentum Dynamics is the global leader in automated, efficient high-power wireless charging for electric vehicles. Link Transit has operated a Momentum system in Wenatchee for over two years, during which time the system has exceeded all expectations.

Link Transit and Momentum share the State of Washington's desire to reduce carbon emissions and the transit company plans to migrate to emissions-free electric buses as soon as possible. Link Transit's Fleet Electrification plan includes route expansion, increased on-route frequency of service, strategic upgrades to electrify its bus fleet, and a new suite of on-line ridership tools. As part of this plan, Link will add 10 new electric buses to its fleet in 2020, all of which will be fitted with Momentum Dynamics' wireless charging receivers. As part of the agreement, Momentum will provide 3 new on-route charging stations, each capable of delivering 300kW.

"Automated wireless charging is a transformative technology," said Momentum CEO Andrew Daga. "Wireless charging is extremely effective in operation and means that electric buses can now drive any route, without range anxiety, while maintaining an adequate energy reserve under all weather conditions. The extension of our relationship with Link Transit amply demonstrates that, and we are proud to partner with Link well into the future."

In 2018, Link Transit commissioned the nation's first 200-kilowatt wireless charging system for a battery-electric transit bus from Momentum Dynamics. The system has been operational on a BYD K9S bus since then. Since installation, the system has delivered an impressive total power of 41MWh for its vehicle charging. Recently, the bus ran a 14-hour scheduled route and maintained its battery state-of-charge above 90% throughout the journey, without the need for driver intervention. This is significant data, as proper management of battery levels - rather than a fueling model of "empty-full-empty," is essential for battery longevity, which is particularly important when a new bus may be expected to remain in service for a minimum of 12 years.

This investment in electric buses comes when the topic of sustainable investing is highly prominent in the news; BlackRock, the world's leading investment company has recently announced that it will put sustainability at the center of its investment strategy going forward.

Wireless is the most effective means of charging for electric transit fleets. Via strategically-placed wireless chargers, a bus automatically adds energy to its battery over regular, short periods regardless of weather such as rain, snow and ice. For example, five minutes of additional charging 'on-route' can allow a bus to complete its route with a high state of charge. This flexible strategy of 'graze charging' means the bus never has to leave its route for depot charging and so can complete unlimited route cycles. The fully automated charging takes place during the bus's routine transfer station stop.

The initial bus and charging system was procured in 2018 through an FTA grant, which allowed Link to pilot the operability of a wireless charging system. Now, with proven results, Link has a clear path to quickly and cost-effectively electrify its bus fleet.

"This is good for everybody, our staff, our riders, and the people of the Wenatchee area," said Richard DeRock, general manager of Link Transit. "Electric buses are quiet, clean, reliable and capable - especially with Momentum's wireless charging technology. Wireless charging is a game changer for EV bus operators: it gives our fleet greater flexibility and we never have to worry about driving range. Maintenance costs have been negligible," DeRock continued.

Wireless buses provide an operator with greater route flexibility over plug-in systems, and also deliver significant cost advantages. On average, electric buses reduce power and maintenance costs by one dollar per mile compared to diesel and hybrid buses. Cost models show savings of over 40% in dedicated electric fleets, amounting to millions of dollars in savings per year.

The Momentum wireless charger installed at Link Transit is the first in North America to operate at the 200-kilowatt power level and the first to achieve a UL field certification. The breakthrough technology was designed and manufactured by Momentum in the United States and can be applied to electric cars, commercial fleets and autonomous vehicles.

Momentum is installing additional wireless charging systems in the U.S and Europe in 2020.

About Momentum Dynamics.

Momentum Dynamics, located in Malvern, PA, is the global leader in high-power wireless charging for electric vehicles. The company practices world-class technology innovation and is recognized for the extraordinary accomplishments and unique expertise of its engineers and scientists. Momentum was recently named a winner of the 2019 Emerging Technology Award from Mechanical Engineering Magazine.

About Link Transit

Link Transit is the public transportation provider for Chelan and Douglas Counties. Located at the foothills of the Cascade mountain range and on the Columbia River in Central Washington State, Link Transit serves fifteen communities with a combined population of over 125,000. Link Transit operates in a very large and complex service area totaling more than 3,000 Square miles.

Link Transit receives its electricity from clean hydroelectric power generated from the eleven dams located on the Columbia River.

