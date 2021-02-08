Momentum Dynamics CEO Andy Daga Calls For A Clean Air Future On Joining Zero Emissions Transport Association (ZETA)

In setting out his goals for a cleaner future, Daga said: "We all saw during the COVID lockdown the startling speed at which the air over our cities began to clear, once carbon fuel usage was cut. We should not miss this opportunity to mark a high point in cleanliness and our joining of ZETA cements our aim to deliver cleaner air to the world, through electric vehicles. The perceived barriers to EV adoption, such as range and difficulties surrounding plugging-in can now be put into history as we continue to prove-out the commercial success of wireless charging. Wireless charging can speed up the adoption of EVs by removing these impediments, which means we can get to that cleaner future much quicker, if we can consign our outdated fueling habits to history."

In a wireless charging system, the vehicle arrives over charging pads that are sunk into the roadway during its pick-up, drop-off or turnaround time. The vehicle receives incremental wireless charging of a few minutes or longer, before resuming duties. The charging is automatic and requires no operation by the driver. Charging ends as the vehicle departs from the pad. Because of its automatic nature, the wireless charging system enables buses, delivery vehicles and other EVs to receive partial, range-extending charges during routine operations. This "partial state of charge" approach can significantly extend vehicle driving range, while also extending the useful life of vehicle battery. The automatic nature of wireless charging is particularly suited to compliment fully-autonomous vehicles.

Because of a lack of moving parts or physical connectors, wireless charging systems deliver a low cost to operate and maintain. The system works reliably in all extreme weather conditions, including ice, snow, and rain and due to the absence of cables, can provide wireless charging for vehicles in city streets without contributed to visual clutter.

The Momentum Dynamics' wireless solution provides multiple benefits: Wireless charging is easy, automatic, and because of its high-power nature, is fast and reliable. Momentum's wireless charging system has been tested to operate within IEEE and ICNIRP standards for EMF emissions; the system also has UL field certification.

On-route high power wireless charging, where a bus or delivery vehicle takes a few minutes of charging on each route loop while delivering or collecting passengers, effectively enables unlimited vehicle range. This means a single electric vehicle can replace its diesel equivalent on a 1:1 basis.

Wireless charging is suitable for all electric vehicles, such as autonomous shuttles, delivery vehicles, cars, taxis, buses and trucks up to Class 8 size. The Momentum Dynamics system operates from 25kW to 450kW, and because it is modular in design, the system can easily scale in size.

SOURCE Momentum Dynamics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.momentumdynamics.com/

