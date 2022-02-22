Momentum ECM Announces Acquisition of Minokaw Technologies, LLC

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the team – Minokaw! Effective January 28th, 2022, Momentum has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Minokaw Technologies, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of the dedicated Minokaw employees, along with the 30+ tribal clients, has added to the ever growing Momentum family. Minokaw's great clients now have the opportunity to receive enhanced support with Momentum's Business Process Reviews, which are included in LSAP fees. This uniquely proactive approach creates a true partnership between Momentum and the client, leveraging a Best Practices approach to build the most efficient business systems for the client.



"I'm always on the lookout for other well-run businesses with aligning Core Values – and found that Minokaw was a near perfect match. Their 7 tribal core values aligned seamlessly with our 5 core values at Momentum. Also, with great talent becoming harder and harder to find nowadays, adding the Minokaw team to Momentum was a no-brainer." Tom Hogue, CEO

"Having built Minokaw into a trusted partner for our clients it was imperative that we find the right partner for our clients and our employees. After going through a diligent search for a new partner we found that Momentum was the perfect choice to continue the success we have shared with them. They provide a unique process to ensure that clients are succeeding and making the most of their Laserfiche systems. I am excited to continue the relationship with our team and our clients at Momentum." Ned Weizenegger, COO Minokaw

"Minokaw and their clients are the perfect fit for the Momentum Family! We are excited to implement a seamless transition, display our proactive approach, and accelerate their businesses through automation - for our newest Laserfiche clients. Our team is excited to display our unmatched level of excellence to our newest Momentum clients and look forward to being their trusted partner for years to come." Corey Robert, Operations Manager

About Momentum

Momentum ECM, LLC is one of the fastest growing Laserfiche Solution Providers on the East Coast. Our team of Platinum Certified support personnel now has over 120 combined years of experience installing, supporting, and managing Laserfiche solutions. Our proactive support model employs Business Process Reviews and best practices evaluations to continually improve client's business processes and achieve their company vision.

To learn more please visit us at www.momentumecm.com

Tom Hogue, CEO

T: (833) 585-7474 (x104)

[email protected]

Ned Weizenegger, Customer Success Consultant: Midwest Region

T: (833) 585-7474 (x125)

[email protected]

Corey Robert, Operations Manager

T: (833) 585-7474 (x122)

[email protected]

SOURCE Momentum ECM