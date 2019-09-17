Momentum ECM, LLC Obtains Laserfiche Line of Business from Higher Information Group, LLC

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum has entered into a definitive agreement under which Momentum ECM, LLC will obtain the Laserfiche line of business from Higher Information Group, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Momentum continues to seek out other well-run businesses with similar products, services, and customers – and found that the Higher Information Group was a perfect match. Both companies share a common philosophy and similar platform – to provide customers with business transforming processes using the unparalleled Laserfiche software platform."

CEO, Tom Hogue

"We are very excited about this recent news, and have been working diligently behind the scenes to plan a smooth transition for our newest Laserfiche family members. Our team will continue to work to earn the same loyalty that Higher Information Group has earned over the years. We are proud to have these new Momentum customers and look forward to being their partner for years to come." LaserFiche Evangelist, John Evans

About Momentum

Momentum ECM, LLC is one of the fastest growing Laserfiche Solution Providers on the East Coast. Our team of Gold Certified support personnel has over 15 years of experience installing, supporting, and managing Laserfiche solutions. Our proactive support model employs Business Process Reviews and best practices evaluations to continually improve business processes and achieve the client's company vision.

To learn more please visit us at www.momentumecm.com

Tom Hogue, CEO

T: (833) 585-7474 (x104)

223081@email4pr.com

John Evans, LaserFiche Evangelist

T: (833) 585-7474 (x109)

223081@email4pr.com

SOURCE Momentum ECM