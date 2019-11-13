Momentum ECM Obtains Continental Imaging Laserfiche Line of Business

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum has entered into a definitive agreement under which Momentum ECM, LLC has acquired Continental Imaging & Technology, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of 71 clients has added to Momentum's growing client base, with the opportunity to continue proving the value of their unique approach – annual Business Process Reviews included in the client's LSAP fees, thereby leveraging a Best Practices approach to building the most efficient business for their clients.





"Momentum continues to seek out other well-run businesses with similar products, services, and customers – and found that Continental IT was a perfect match. Both companies share a common philosophy and similar platform – to provide customers with business transforming processes using the unparalleled Laserfiche software platform." CEO, Tom Hogue

"Having built Continental IT's Laserfiche business over the last 20 years, we felt a personal obligation to find the best home for the continued success of our clients. As it became time for my other partners to retire, we began a year-long search to find the ideal company to meet & exceed our customers' needs. Momentum was the end result of that extensive process and joining their team as the Customer Success Consultant for the Northeast Region was excellent way to continue bringing value to both Continental IT and Momentum's clientele." CSCNR, J. Patrick McNickle

"We are very excited about this recent news, and have been working diligently behind the scenes to plan a smooth transition for our newest Laserfiche family members. Our team will continue to work to earn the same loyalty that Continental IT has earned over the years. We are proud to have these new Momentum customers and look forward to being their partner for years to come." Operations Manager, Corey Robert

About Momentum

Momentum ECM, LLC is one of the fastest growing Laserfiche Solution Providers on the East Coast. Our team of Gold Certified support personnel has over 20 years of experience installing, supporting, and managing Laserfiche solutions. Our proactive support model employs Business Process Reviews and best practices evaluations to continually improve your business processes and achieve your company vision.

