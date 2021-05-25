Momentum Funding Announces New Director of Business Development for the Chicago Area

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Funding, a division of Legal Business Services, a premier legal, medical, and transportation finance company, is excited to announce Jeff Moskowitz, Esq new Director of Business Development. He will oversee business in the Chicago Metropolitan market and surrounding areas.

In 2017, Mr. Moskowitz founded and successfully ran his own company until acquired by Momentum in 2021. He is a trial attorney with comprehensive litigation experience that has successfully advocated for clients throughout the Illinois court system and the Northern District of Illinois federal court.

Moskowitz currently serves as the Chair of the Chicago Bar Association's Young Lawyer Section, the chair of nominations for the College of Law Alumni Engagement Board, and is a member of the Dean's Advisory Council at DePaul. He also serves on the Board of Managers for the Decalogue Society of Lawyers and is an attorney mentor in the Justice Entrepreneurs Project.

Momentum Funding's core business is pre & post-settlement funding, focusing on assisting plaintiffs with their financial needs while their legal claims are pending. They also provide medical funding to plaintiffs pursuing litigation, directly paying for medical procedures, surgeries, deductibles, and health insurance policies.

Mr. Moskowitz will consult and assist lawyers and their firms through the legal funding process to offer a streamlined experience that is unmatched in the industry.

"Jeff brings a new energy to our Midwest markets," says Charlie Platt, Esq., CEO of Legal Business Services. "He has first-hand experience evaluating legal claims, and his deep knowledge and expertise as a trial lawyer are assets for attorneys and their clients. The legal funding he can provide with that experience and expertise will give them a distinct advantage in their lawsuits."

For more information about their plaintiff funding, medical funding, or transportation service, please reach out to Jeff Moskowitz, Esq. at 855-855-FUND(3863) or visit www.momentumfunding.com.

