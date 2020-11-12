Momentum Funding Hosts its First Annual October Madness Trivia Tournament for Charity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, Momentum Funding, a pre-settlement funding company, hosted the first annual October Madness Trivia Tournament for charity and the result was considered a success.

Sixteen personal injury firms competed in the virtual event, and a total of $2,500 was donated amongst four charities on behalf of the four semi-finalists.

Each week, the firms competed in virtual trivia matches for a chance to win money for their charity of choice. Teams consisted of up to 5 members and topics ranged from history to pop culture.

The event brought together firms from all over the country in the spirit of friendly competition.

The semi-finalist firms were Sorrell & Traube (St. Louis, MO) and Barnes Trial Group (Tampa, FL). Momentum donated $500 to the Moog Center for Deaf Education on behalf of Sorrell & Traube and the same to St. Peter Claver Catholic School on behalf of Barnes Trial Group.

The runner-up was Lucas & Magazine (Tampa, FL), who chose to donate to Friends of Joshua House, a safe haven for abused, abandoned, and neglected children. FOJH offers a therapeutic residential group care program that provides a protected, nurturing, family-like environment for children aged 6-17.

The winner was Gardi & Haught (Schaumburg, IL) who earned $1000 for Belding Elementary School Parent's Group. They help provide a superior educational experience for nearly 600 students who speak over 25 languages from Chicago neighborhoods.

Momentum Funding is honored to have contributed to these causes. "We are thrilled with the outcome of our first annual October Madness" says Mike Willyoung, CMO at Momentum Funding. "Not only were we able to contribute to four deserving organizations, but we were able to offer a fun experience under socially distant parameters."

The company provides pre & post settlement funding. They offer medical funding, directly paying for medical procedures, surgeries, deductibles, and health insurance policies. In addition, they have launched a revolutionary ride service, 855-You-Ride, which offers a trusted and commercially insured concierge service to help transport plaintiffs to legal and medical appointments.

Momentum Funding looks forward to hosting the October Madness Trivia Tournament for Charity for years to come.

SOURCE Momentum Funding

