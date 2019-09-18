Momentum Funding Opens New Office in Atlanta; Expands National Presence

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Funding LLC, a premier legal, medical and transportation finance company is excited to announce the opening of its Atlanta, Ga office. Momentum specializes in non-recourse funding to personal injury plaintiffs.

This move strengthens the funding company's presence in the Southeast while creating more opportunities to connect with one of the most respected legal communities in the country.

"Momentums presence, in an already robust market, will assist Georgia law firms with personal service and competitive rates as we scale our national presence," said President and Co-founder Elizabeth Pekin in a recent interview.

Hana Khaled, a Momentum Funding Regional Account Executive, will oversee the new office expansion.

Momentum currently has offices throughout the Southeast and the Midwest and has revolutionized the plaintiff funding industry with a unique approach. The company offers a trusted financial solution while educating attorneys through legal education courses.

As a company, Momentum is licensed by the Georgia Bar to offer continuing legal education (CLE) credits on the ethics of legal funding. They consult with firms to bring as much value as possible to ongoing cases and legal businesses.

Momentum provides medical funding, directly paying for medical procedures, surgeries, deductibles, and health insurance policies. In addition, they have launched a revolutionary ride service, 855-You-Ride, which offers a trusted and commercially insured concierge service to help transport plaintiffs to legal and medical appointments.

For more information about plaintiff funding, medical funding or their transportation service, please reach out to Hana Khaled at 855-855-FUND(3863) or visit www.momentumfunding.com.

