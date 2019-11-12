Momentum Funding Welcomes New Regional Account Executive, with a Focus on Central Florida

"We are very excited to have Kaitlynn join the team. She brings experience, a lot of energy, and wants to help attorneys add value to their cases. We look forward to growing our business in the Orlando market with her." said Mike Willyoung, Chief Marketing Officer at Momentum.

Ms. Diaz will directly consult and assist attorneys through the litigation finance process to offer a streamlined experience that is unmatched in the industry.

Momentum Funding's core business is pre & post-settlement funding, focusing on assisting plaintiffs with their financial needs. They also provide medical funding, directly paying for medical procedures, surgeries, deductibles, and health insurance policies.

For clients with transportation needs, they have launched a revolutionary ride service, 855-You-Ride, which offers a trusted and commercially insured concierge service to help transport plaintiffs to legal and medical appointments.

The company has a growing national presence and provides resources and education for attorneys. They are licensed by the Florida Bar to offer continuing legal education (CLE) credits on the ethics of legal funding. The Momentum team consults with firms to add value to their clients' cases.

For more information about plaintiff funding, medical funding, or their transportation service, please reach out to Elizabeth Pekin, Esq., at 855-855-FUND(3863) or visit www.momentumfunding.com.

