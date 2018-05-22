Momentum Glass Expands to Dallas/Fort Worth and Announces Key Hires

HOUSTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Glass ("Momentum" formerly known as Momentum Exterior Systems) is pleased to announce that it has added significant capability to its Dallas/Fort Worth ("DFW") presence by hiring two DFW-based market executives, Kyle Gaskill and Jared Parker, as well as obtaining dedicated warehouse and office space. Momentum's DFW facility will be located at 8925 Sterling Street, Suite 100 in Irving, just north of DFW Airport.

Kyle Gaskill, who was named General Manager, has more than a decade of experience in all aspects of the glazing industry. He has led or participated in more than 50 projects totaling over 1.5 million square feet of glass including such notable DFW projects such as One Uptown and the Renaissance Hotel at Legacy. Mr. Gaskill is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.

Jared Parker, who was named Business Development Manager, has more than twelve years of experience in the glazing industry. Previously, Mr. Parker served as an Architectural Advisor for Schuco, USA, and, prior to that, was with Trainor Glass where he played a role in such projects as the Dallas Performing Arts Center, the Irving Convention Center and Medical City Hospital. Mr. Parker is a graduate of University of Texas at Dallas.

Momentum Glass is a leading, turnkey glass and glazing company. Momentum delivers a complete line of design, manufacturing and installation services to meet the most demanding applications for commercial building projects in education, healthcare, municipal, office, multi-family, airport and other end markets.

Omar Maalouf, CEO of Momentum Glass, noted, "Momentum is a born-and-bred Texas company and Texas is where we're focused. Momentum has ambitious goals for our Texas focus, and while we've had a presence in Dallas-Fort Worth for the past three years, our Dallas customers wanted to see us commit in a bigger way. Now with a fully-staffed office and two of the Dallas' glazing industry's best and brightest, our customers know we're ready to deliver."

Momentum accomplished another key hire earlier this year when it named John Shaddix as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Momentum, Mr. Shaddix was a Principal with the Houston office of The Boston Consulting Group. He graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BA in Economics and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business.

Remarked Mr. Maalouf, "We mean it when we say 'Momentum only hires the best' – and John is no exception. In short order, he's proven to be an indispensable member of the team."

About Momentum Glass

Founded as Momentum Exterior Systems in 2011 by glazing industry veteran Omar Maalouf, Momentum Glass provides exterior and interior and glass and glazing solutions to the Texas region. Since its founding, Momentum has helped build some of the region's most notable buildings and proudly counts most of the region's top-tier builders as its customers.

