Momentum Manufacturing Group Appoints Steven Gore to Chief Operating Officer

GEORGETOWN, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Manufacturing Group, one of the top ten largest specialty metal manufacturers in North America, announced today they have promoted Steven Gore to Chief Operating Officer. The move will help accelerate the company's growth and alignment of its end to end metal manufacturing solution.

"Steve has done an exceptional job leading our southern operations, driving growth over 35% in 2020 through a very challenging business climate," said Jim Moroney, CEO of Momentum Manufacturing Group. "He has also been instrumental in aligning the operations and leadership teams from each of our operating companies as we continue to streamline and unify our efforts."

2020 was a challenging year as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupted supply chains across many global industry segments. Aligning its operating companies in February of 2020, Momentum achieved greater efficiency and drove growth during a period of difficult economic conditions.

"The ability to offer a full range of end to end metal manufacturing and assembly solutions helped us to get our customers running back at full speed after all of the challenges of last year," said Steve Gore. I am very excited about the road ahead as we continue to invest in technology and streamline our operations to support further success for our customers."

Gore joined Momentum Manufacturing Group in 2019 as Senior Vice President running the group's southern operations and spearheading marketing and business development across the organization. He brought more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in operations and business development for companies like Gerber Technology, Misomex International and Rand Whitney Packaging.

About Momentum Manufacturing Group

Momentum Manufacturing Group, with over 550 employees, is the largest specialty metal manufacturing company of its kind in New England and one of the top 10 largest in North America. Momentum works collaboratively with customers to develop manufacturing solutions, including engineering, prototype development, metal fabrication, precision machining, aluminum extrusion, powder coating, screenprint, and assembly. The company operates out of eight state-of-the-art facilities with 24/7 lights-out operations in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, VT, Groveton, Franklin NH, and Ipswich & Georgetown, MA and totaling nearly 550,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. For more information, visit www.mmg1982.com.

