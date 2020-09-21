Momentum Manufacturing Group Awarded 2020 Vermont Business Growth Award

GEORGETOWN, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Manufacturing Group, one of the top ten largest specialty manufacturers in North America, was awarded a 2020 Vermont Business Growth Award by the Vermont Business Magazine (VBM). The award, based upon data accumulated by VBM, recognizes company growth based upon sales over the previous 5 years.

"We are proud to be recognized with the Vermont Business Growth Award; without a doubt, this award is the result of the ongoing hard work of all our associates," said Jim Moroney, CEO of Momentum Manufacturing Group. "Coupling their efforts with our investment in state of the art technology and equipment to give our team the best tools to excel at what they do, we are truly honored by this award."

2020 has been an unprecedented time in the US economy; the Vermont Business Growth Awards bring a positive perspective to the business climate as many companies are re-evaluating their operations and beginning to accelerate into reopening. 2020 was the 18th year Vermont Business Magazine hosted the award ceremony. This year's event was held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

While the COVID 19 pandemic presents unique challenges, for Momentum, it is also leading to continued growth. Momentum Manufacturing Group was formed in February of 2020, bringing together NSA Industries, Vitex Extrusions, Metal Tronics, and KC Precision Machining. The realignment streamlines Momentum's ability to offer a full range of end to end metal and contract manufacturing solutions. Momentum is also continuing to invest in the latest technology, thus improving its agility and positioning it for continued growth in the future.

"We are fortunate to have customers who are stepping up and providing essential services, and we will ensure we are ready to respond to their needs." Moroney continued. "We are also proud of our heritage in the Northeast and honored to be recognized as one of the strongest manufacturers in the region."

About Momentum Manufacturing Group

Momentum Manufacturing Group, with over 550 employees, is the largest specialty contract manufacturing company of its kind in New England and one of the top 10 largest in North America. NSA works collaboratively with customers to develop manufacturing solutions, including engineering, prototype development, metal fabrication, precision machining, aluminum extrusion, powder coating, screenprint, and assembly. The company operates out of eight state-of-the-art facilities with 24/7 lights-out operations in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, VT, Groveton, Franklin NH, and Ipswich & Georgetown, MA and totaling nearly 550,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. For more information, visit www.mmg1982.com.

Contact: Bill Grindle

Tel: +1 614-554-3985

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Momentum Manufacturing Group