Momentum Manufacturing Group Expands Capacity, Acquires H&M Metals

GEORGETOWN, Mass., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Manufacturing Group, one of the top ten largest specialty metal manufacturers in North America, announced today they have acquired H&M Metals in Amherst, New Hampshire. The move adds 100,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity and a team of nearly 100 skilled team members to support Momentum's continued growth.

"Coming out of a challenging 2020 in the manufacturing sector, we are experiencing very strong and steady growth with more opportunities on the horizon," said Jim Moroney, CEO of Momentum Manufacturing Group. "We are excited to welcome the seasoned staff from H&M Metals to our team, their knowledge, capabilities and operating approach will seamlessly transition into Momentum."

The acquisition of H&M Metals, is part of a continued investment and expansion strategy at Momentum Manufacturing Group. For the past 6 years Momentum Manufacturing Group has been making moves to strengthen its end-to-end metal manufacturing solution set through strategic acquisitions and investments in automation and leading technologies. Momentum has recently invested over $2 million to expand manufacturing operations at its corporate headquarters in Georgetown, MA and a $12 million investment in a new 8 inch aluminum extrusion press in Franklin, NH to nearly double its current extrusion capacity.

"Becoming part of Momentum Manufacturing Group, will be great for our people and our customers," said Dave Medina, CEO of H&M Metals. "Our customers will benefit from a more comprehensive set of end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from design, machining, and fabrication, to aluminum extrusion, finishing and complete assembly solutions."

H&M Metals, has operated in Amherst since 1972, providing extensive sheet metal fabrication and value added services and assembly to a wide variety of customers in the Northeast region. Similar to Momentum Manufacturing Group, H&M's leadership team has invested in automation and technology to support their operations.

About Momentum Manufacturing Group

Momentum Manufacturing Group, with over 650 employees, is the largest specialty metal manufacturing company of its kind in New England and one of the top 10 largest in North America. Momentum works collaboratively with customers to develop manufacturing solutions, including engineering, prototype development, metal fabrication, precision machining, aluminum extrusion, powder coating, screenprint, and assembly. The company operates out of nine state-of-the-art facilities with 24/7 lights-out operations in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, VT, Amherst, Groveton and Franklin NH, and Ipswich & Georgetown, MA and totaling over 650,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. For more information, visit www.mmg1982.com.

Contact: Bill Grindle

Tel: +1 614-554-3985

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Momentum Manufacturing Group

Related Links

http://www.mmg1982.com

