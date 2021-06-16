Momentum Manufacturing Group Recognized as 8th Largest Specialty Manufacturer For the Second Year in a Row

GEORGETOWN, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Manufacturing Group, one of the top ten largest specialty manufacturers in North America, announced today they had been recognized for the second year in a row as one of the top players in the industry. The Fabricator recently released their 2021 FAB 40 list and has placed Momentum as the 8th largest in the United States.

"We are very pleased to sustain our position among the top players in our industry," said Jim Moroney, CEO of Momentum Manufacturing Group. "We continue to invest in cutting edge technology as we experience solid and steady growth as the manufacturing sector rebounds in 2021."

Over the past several years, Momentum Manufacturing Group's strategy has led to consistent organic growth and focused acquisitions. The most recent in April of this year was the acquisition of H&M Metals. Additional investments in automation technology include a major expansion in manufacturing operations at its corporate headquarters in Georgetown, MA, and a new 8-inch aluminum extrusion press in Franklin, NH, to nearly double its current extrusion capacity. Each investment has strengthened Momentum's capacity and its end-to-end metal manufacturing solution.

"Momentum sees a lot of light on the horizon, many of our customers are see surges in demand, and we are ready to respond to their needs." Moroney continued. "It is an exciting time in our industry; we are honored to be recognized by The Fabricator as one of the strongest manufacturers in the country."

About Momentum Manufacturing Group

Momentum Manufacturing Group, with over 650 employees, is the largest specialty metal manufacturing company of its kind in New England and one of the top 10 largest in North America. Momentum collaborates with customers to develop manufacturing solutions, including engineering, prototype development, metal fabrication, precision machining, aluminum extrusion, powder coating, screenprint, and assembly. The company operates out of nine state-of-the-art facilities with 24/7 lights-out operations in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, VT, Amherst, Groveton and Franklin NH, and Ipswich & Georgetown, MA and totaling over 650,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. For more information, visit www.mmg1982.com.

