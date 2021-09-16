Momentum Manufacturing Group's Strength Earns Third Straight Vermont Business Growth Award

GEORGETOWN, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing its continued acceleration and growth, Momentum Manufacturing Group, one of the top ten largest specialty manufacturers in North America, was awarded a 2021 Vermont Business Growth Award by the Vermont Business Magazine (VBM). Momentum, which includes the former NSA Industries operation in Vermont, receives the award for the third year in a row.

"We have a great team of skilled associates and continue to invest in state-of-the-art automation and technology to fuel our growth, quality, and efficiency in meeting the needs of our customer partners," said Jim Moroney, CEO of Momentum Manufacturing Group. "It's an honor to have these efforts recognized, and we are proud to receive this award."

The Vermont Business Growth Awards, now in their 19th year, are based upon data accumulated by VBM and recognizes company growth based upon sales over the previous five years. As the US economy continues to recover coming out of the pandemic, many businesses across the region and the country are facing unprecedented employment and supply chain issues. These challenges shine a stronger light on the accomplishment for the company's receiving the award, demonstrating true operational excellence in the face of adversity.

"We are very optimistic about what we see on the horizon. Our ability to offer a full range of end-to-end metal fabrication, extrusion, precision machining, and contract manufacturing solutions have us well-positioned as many of our partners are seeing surges in demand," Moroney continued.

About Momentum Manufacturing Group

Momentum Manufacturing Group, with over 650 employees, is the largest specialty metal manufacturing company of its kind in New England and one of the top 10 largest in North America. Momentum collaborates with customers to develop manufacturing solutions, including engineering, prototype development, metal fabrication, precision machining, aluminum extrusion, powder coating, screenprint, and assembly. The company operates out of nine state-of-the-art facilities with 24/7 lights-out operations in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, VT, Amherst, Groveton, and Franklin NH, and Ipswich & Georgetown, MA, totaling over 650,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. For more information, visit www.mmg1982.com.

