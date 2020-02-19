Momentum of Pennsylvania Sportsbooks Grows with $348 Million January, According to PlayPennsylvania.com

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A record-setting January pushed Pennsylvania's online and retail sportsbooks to the brink of $100 million in lifetime revenue. But even with a strong start to the New Year, Pennsylvania still has much ground to gain to catch New Jersey and Nevada, according to PlayPennsylvania.com.

"Pennsylvania's momentum is growing, and January shows that the state's sportsbooks can sustain it even as the NFL season winds down," said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. "Pennsylvania will likely remain the nation's No. 3 market for the foreseeable future. But it is becoming clearer that it will one day challenge Nevada and New Jersey as the largest legal sports betting market in the U.S."

Pennsylvania's sportsbooks accepted a record $348.4 million in wagers in January, breaking the $342.6 million record set in December up dramatically from $32 million in January 2019, according to official data released Wednesday. $308.6 million, or 88.6%, of the state's January handle came online.

January's bets produced a record $31.6 million in gross revenue — up from $17.5 million in December. That produced $7.78 million in state taxes. With January's gains, Pennsylvania's sportsbooks have now generated $116.4 million in gross revenue since launching in November 2018.

"The opportunities for growth are abundant for Pennsylvania," Gouker said. "It's population base is a huge advantage. Infrastructure issues have slowed the state's development. But the industry is unquestionably getting past its growing pains."

FanDuel Sportsbook at Valley Forge Casino remains the market leader with $153.1 million January bets, down from $154.5 million in December. That yielded $8.1 million in taxable revenue, up from $7 million. But DraftKings at The Meadows grew to $58.7 million in January from $35.9 million in December. That produced $2.8 million in taxable revenue, up from $732,883.

The online market could soon get a shakeup. Penn National Gaming is acquiring a stake in Barstool Sports and with it, a recognizable brand for its online casino and sportsbook, which will presumably launch later this year.

"DraftKings has been aggressively marketing itself in Pennsylvania, and it is making some headway in its attempt to catch up with FanDuel. But it still has a long way to go," Gouker said. "Meanwhile, the expected launch later this year of the Barstool-branded online casino and sportsbook will add intrigue to a market that has been predictably controlled by the two most recognizable brands in online sports betting."

The retail market was led by Rivers Philadelphia's $7.4 million handle, down from $7.7 million in December. That yielded $1.1 million in revenue, up from $590,177.

Online casinos

Rivers-Philadelphia led the way with $3.5 million in revenue on $146.4 million in wagers.

The roster of online casinos grew to seven in January. FanDuel Casino debuted on Jan. 24, generating $2.1 million. FanDuel was followed by the launch of BetAmerica less than a week later.

"The online casino market should get a real jolt from FanDuel's entrance," Gouker said. "Integrated within FanDuel's market-leading sportsbook app, the FanDuel Casino is ideally positioned to leverage its success as a sportsbook into success as an online casino."

