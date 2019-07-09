Momentum Solar's Arthur Souritzidis Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Solar, a world-class, industry-leading residential solar service provider, is proud to announce that Arthur Souritzidis, the company's CEO and Managing Partner, has received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in Construction, Engineering & Building Services for New Jersey.

The award recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Selected by an independent panel of judges, Souritzidis received the award at a special gala event at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick on June 20.

"I am honored to receive the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award, especially in a region with so many other talented industry leaders," said Souritzidis. "This acknowledgement is an exciting achievement, and one I share with my entire team at Momentum Solar."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded globally to honor inspirational leadership in more than 145 cities and 60 countries.

"We have grown our business into one of the top energy companies in the country," said Souritzidis. "That is a testament to the dedication and determination of all our employees."

Under Souritzidis' leadership, Momentum Solar has experienced astronomical growth and won numerous awards. The company, which started with four employees, now employs more than 1,900 people nationwide and boasts an astonishing 2,250% revenue growth over the last three years.

Momentum Solar has been recognized among Inc. Magazine's 500 fastest growing U.S. companies for three consecutive years. In 2018, Inc. recognized the company as the #2 ranked energy provider in the country and in June 2019 named Momentum Solar one of the "Best Workplaces" in the country.

About Momentum Solar

Momentum Solar is a top residential solar contractor and Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company that employs over 1,900 people nationwide and with operations in New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The owner-operated business is committed to providing savings for their customers and helping the environment by providing clean, affordable electricity to qualified homeowners. Momentum Solar manages the entire customer life cycle from enrollment through customized design, engineering, permitting, installation and activation of each system to make the process simple.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In New Jersey, sponsors also include DLA Piper and PNC Bank.

