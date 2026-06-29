Momentum Technologies Achieves Record Purity Milestones for Rare Earths

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Technologies ("Momentum"), a critical minerals refining and recovery company, today announced a series of milestones. Using its proprietary MSX® technology, the company produced some of the purest Rare Earths ever reported at its demonstration plant in Carrollton, Texas. This breakthrough follows Momentum's recent achievement of commercial-grade battery material purity from black mass refining. It also makes Momentum one of the only companies in the United States that can refine both Rare Earths and battery metals from both mined ore and end-of-life materials at commercially relevant purities.

"Momentum's results are a generational leap for domestic critical minerals," said Mahesh Konduru, Momentum Technologies CEO. "Our MSX technology is achieving unmatched purity levels from multiple feedstocks and unlocking value where conventional processing cannot. We are the only platform that can refine both Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and battery minerals from primary and secondary sources, a strategic imperative for the Western world."

Rare Earths are hidden ingredients that are critical to modern life. They go into magnets that power the military and run medical equipment, smartphones, electric cars, drones, robots, and thousands of other modern products. Yet today, most of these metals are refined in China. Momentum is leading an effort to change that.

Three Record-Purity Milestones

Momentum's MSX technology has demonstrated the following purity achievements - among the highest reported in the industry - with all feedstocks actively processed at Momentum's Carrollton, Texas demonstration facility:

99.9% pure NdPr Oxide - from e-waste and magnet production waste 99.9% purity for NdPr Oxide (a blend of Neodymium and Praseodymium) pulled from two distinct secondary feedstock sources: shredded e-waste and magnet production waste (swarf). NdPr is the backbone of the permanent magnets powering defense systems, robotics, electric vehicles, and physical AI hardware. The U.S. currently depends on China for more than 80% of these materials.

99.5%+ pure Dysprosium from magnet production waste 99.5% purity for Dysprosium (Dy), a Heavy Rare Earth Element (HREE) from magnet production waste.



There is no commercially viable substitute for Dysprosium in high-performance permanent magnets used in F-35 fighter jets, guided munitions, advanced radar, automotive drive systems, and medical imaging equipment. HREEs represent the most acute and underaddressed supply chain vulnerability in the United States - with essentially no domestic processing at scale.

99.5%+ pure Yttrium from mined feedstock 99.5% purity Yttrium (Y) from primary materials, including mining tailings and concentrate. 99.99% purity goal



Yttrium is used in high-performance alloys, medical imaging devices, LED lighting, and next-generation defense electronics.



Momentum's MSX technology was born in a U.S. national lab. It costs less to build and run than conventional methods, and it grows simply by adding more modular units. MSX technologies scales through the replication of a proven modular unit eliminating the need for costly, time-consuming processes such as reactor scale problems, mass transfer issues, fluid dynamics or byproducts like crud that plague conventional processing.

"Attaining more than 99.5% purity for Heavy Rare Earths like Dysprosium and Yttrium from diverse feedstocks used to be something only large, centralized Chinese processing operations could do," said Dr. Simon Choong, Momentum's Vice President of Product Development. "Through our MSX platform, Momentum has now shown that we can do it in a small, modular system built in the U.S., using everything from secondary waste streams to primary mined materials. These results, combined with our demonstration-plant processing experience across all of these feedstocks, are the foundation to move our commercial projects forward."

Building on these milestone achievements in purity, Momentum is advancing a commercial-scale REE refining project pipeline targeting primary and secondary feedstocks, with planned capacities ranging from 100 to 1,000 tons per year. This pipeline is focused on addressing near-term domestic REE supply gaps across defense, physical AI, automotive, and medical applications.

About Momentum Technologies

Based in Carrollton, Texas, Momentum Technologies is a critical minerals processing company that has developed patented Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. MSX recovers and separates high-purity Rare Earth Elements, including light and heavy REEs such as Neodymium, Dysprosium, and Terbium, as well as battery materials including Lithium, Nickel, and Cobalt, from both primary feedstocks such as mined ore and mining byproducts, and secondary feedstocks such as lithium-ion battery black mass, magnet swarf, and industrial waste streams. The technology operates at significantly lower capital and operating costs than conventional processing methods and scales through replication of modular units. Momentum has been named to TIME's World's Top GreenTech Companies 2026 list and TIME's America's Top GreenTech Companies lists in 2025 and 2026. For more information, please visit momentum.technology.

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SOURCE Momentum Technologies