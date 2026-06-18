Momentum Technologies Named to TIME's World's Top GreenTech Companies 2026 List

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Technologies ("Momentum"), a company revolutionizing critical minerals refining and recovery, today announced it has been named to TIME's World's Top GreenTech Companies 2026 list, presented by TIME and Statista Inc.

The global list recognizes companies developing innovative technologies and solutions that support the transition to a more sustainable future. The recognition follows Momentum's inclusion on TIME's America's Top GreenTech Companies lists in 2025 and 2026 and reflects the company's continued progress in developing technology that helps recover and reuse rare earth elements (REEs) and other critical minerals from primary and secondary sources.

Momentum is advancing a new model for critical minerals recovery through its proprietary Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology platform, which is designed to recover high-value materials, including battery materials, REEs, and other critical minerals essential to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain security. In 2026, Momentum expanded its operating capabilities with a fully operational REE recovery line, strengthening the company's ability to support resilient domestic supply chains for strategic materials.

"We're honored to be included on TIME's World's Top GreenTech Companies list," said Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum. "It reflects the hard work of our team and the steady growth of our capabilities over the past year. Across REEs, battery materials, and other critical minerals, we are proving these materials can be recovered from primary and secondary sources with lower energy use, less waste, and a smaller environmental footprint. That is the kind of practical progress this industry needs."

According to TIME and Statista's GreenTech ranking methodology, companies are evaluated based on positive environmental impact, innovation drive, and financial strength. Statista's analysis includes data gathered through desk research, online application forms, publicly available sources, and collaborations with specialized data and market intelligence partners.

The list was announced on June 9 and can be viewed on TIME's website.

About Momentum Technologies

Based in Carrollton, Texas, Momentum Technologies is a critical minerals processing company that has developed patented Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. MSX recovers and separates high-purity rare earth elements, including light and heavy REEs such as neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, as well as battery materials including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, from both primary feedstocks such as mined ore and mining byproducts, and secondary feedstocks such as lithium-ion battery black mass, magnet swarf, and industrial waste streams. The technology operates at significantly lower capital and operating costs than conventional processing methods and scales through replication of modular units rather than large-scale plant construction. For more information, please visit momentum.technology.

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SOURCE Momentum Technologies