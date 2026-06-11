Momentum Technologies and Aquatech Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Domestic Critical Mineral Refining

Collaboration combines Momentum's and Aquatech's proprietary technologies and EPCM capabilities to deliver America's first end-to-end critical mineral processing platform.

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Technologies ("Momentum"), a company revolutionizing critical mineral and metal refining, today announced a strategic partnership with Aquatech, a global leader in critical mineral processing and industrial water technology. Through this collaboration, Momentum's proprietary Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology will be paired with Aquatech's process technology platform to support U.S. production of high-purity battery materials and rare earth elements (REEs).

"This partnership marks an important step in scaling high-purity refining across battery materials and rare earth elements," said Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum Technologies. "By integrating Membrane Solvent Extraction into Aquatech's process technology platform, we can offer a truly comprehensive solution from feedstock to finished product. Together, we can strengthen domestic supply chains for physical AI, medical devices, transportation, power storage, and defense applications, reducing America's dependence on imported critical minerals and REEs."

Momentum's patented MSX technology produces high-purity refined products from both primary and secondary feedstocks, including mined rare earth materials, lithium-ion battery black mass, magnet swarf, industrial waste streams, and mining byproducts. Battery-grade nickel, cobalt, and lithium compounds produced at Momentum's demonstration plant have been validated by customers.

Aquatech's PEARL™ lithium & Critical Minerals processing technology platform underpins over 100,000 tons per year of lithium and critical minerals processing capacity under execution, and the company's water and process technology execution track record spans 45 years and over 2,000 projects in > 60 countries. Aquatech also brings extensive proven experience in design, delivery and operations of large-scale facilities across all industrial segments and geographies, providing certainty of cost and schedule delivery to Aquatech customers.

By combining their leading technology portfolios, the companies are poised to accelerate innovation and drive transformative progress in battery recycling and rare earth refining solutions.

"Building resilient domestic supply chains requires integrated, bankable processing technology and delivery at industrial scale," said Ravi Chidambaran, President & CTO at Aquatech. "Momentum's MSX technology brings differentiated separation capability, and when combined with Aquatech's expansive technology platform for lithium and critical mineral processing, enables a single, accountable solution from feedstock through finished product. Together, we can build a more resilient supply chain for American battery materials and rare earth elements."

About Momentum Technologies

Based in Carrollton, Texas, Momentum Technologies is a critical minerals processing company that has developed patented Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. MSX recovers and separates high-purity rare earth elements, including light and heavy REEs such as neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, as well as battery materials including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, from both primary feedstocks such as mined ore and mining byproducts, and secondary feedstocks such as lithium-ion battery black mass, magnet swarf, and industrial waste streams. The technology operates at significantly lower capital and operating costs than conventional processing methods and scales through replication of modular units rather than large-scale plant construction. For more information, please visit momentum.technology.

About Aquatech

With over 100,000 tons per year of lithium and critical minerals processing capacity under execution globally, Aquatech's commitment to technology leadership and performance excellence is powering the electrification of the global economy. Our PEARL™ technology licensing platform combines direct minerals extraction through refining and purification, process design, modular execution, and digital optimization to create a comprehensive processing solution.

Acting as a single accountable partner, Aquatech enables resource owners to deliver battery-grade lithium with confidence, while bringing down total installation cost, process risk, and time to market. Aquatech brings over 45 years of experience solving complex water and process challenges to enable reliable delivery for critical minerals and lithium processing.

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SOURCE Momentum Technologies