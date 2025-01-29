Momentum Technologies Welcomes Dr. Simon Choong as VP of Product Development

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Technologies ("Momentum"), a company revolutionizing critical mineral and metal recovery for reuse, today announced the addition of Dr. Simon Choong as Vice President of Product Development.

Dr. Choong brings more than 15 years of experience developing and commercializing novel membrane technologies. With a proven track record of transforming innovative concepts into market-ready solutions, his expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing Momentum's efforts to deliver modular, sustainable solutions for critical metal recovery.

"Simon's deep technical knowledge and strategic leadership make him an outstanding addition to the Momentum team," said Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum. "His work in scaling impactful technologies and fostering collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to meeting the growing demands for critical metal recovery."

Before joining Momentum, Dr. Choong served as CTO at Seppure Technologies Pte. Ltd., where he successfully scaled organic solvent nanofiltration (OSN) membranes from bench-scale to commercial products and led international teams in developing advanced membrane applications. Prior to that, Dr. Choong served as Vice President of Product Management at Gradiant, where he led the commercialization of the Counterflow Reverse Osmosis process, delivering advanced solutions for wastewater treatment and resource recovery. Throughout his career, Dr. Choong has held multiple leadership roles driving the development and market deployment of advanced membrane technologies.

Dr. Choong holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT"), where his groundbreaking research focused on water purification using advanced membrane technologies. He also earned his master's degree in chemical engineering practice from MIT and his bachelor's in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Throughout his career, Dr. Choong has filed for several patents related to advanced membrane technologies, including pioneering work in water purification and resource recovery processes. His work has also been featured in leading scientific journals, such as the Journal of Membrane Science.

"I am excited to join Momentum and contribute to its transformative work in the critical metals space," said Dr. Choong. "Momentum's proprietary MSX technology is a game-changer in creating sustainable supply chains for critical minerals, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to accelerate its adoption and scalability."

About Momentum Technologies

Momentum Technologies is a leader in sustainable critical minerals recovery, leveraging its patented Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology to produce high-purity metals essential for applications in electronics, energy grid security, drone batteries, and national defense. By processing feedstocks like battery waste and rare earth magnet scrap, Momentum offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that support circular supply chains while reducing dependence on conventional mining. Headquartered in Dallas, Momentum collaborates with organizations such as the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions within the critical minerals ecosystem. For more information, please visit momentum.technology .

