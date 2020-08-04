Momentum Telecom Awarded a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Momentum's Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) offering a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. This is the second year Momentum has been awarded this honor.

Momentum's approach to SD-WAN is that each enterprise is unique, and so are its network needs. Instead of a one-size-fits-all model, Momentum tailors each SD-WAN solution by leveraging its extensive network connectivity options, including fiber, Wi-Fi and LTE wireless, along with best-in-class hardware. This ensures that enterprise customers have the network speed and reliability necessary for seamless communications and business continuity.

"As more businesses adopt SD-WAN as part of their cloud strategies, they're recognizing the enormous potential of this technology," said Momentum EVP of Technology, Mark Marquez. "What sets Momentum's SD-WAN offering apart is our ability to configure truly individualized solutions that address our enterprise customers' specific needs and goals. Whether the emphasis is on connecting multiple office sites, reliable failover options or overall network redundancy, Momentum's unmatched connectivity capabilities and expertise make this a reality."

"Congratulations to Momentum Telecom for receiving a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Momentum's SD-WAN offering has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Momentum in 2020 and beyond."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more, visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

