Momentum Telecom Awarded a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom, a global provider of cloud voice, managed network services, and unified communication solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Momentum Navigator SD-WAN a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD–WAN Product of the Year Award.

The new standard in future-focused network management, Momentum Telecom's pioneering Navigator SD-WAN solution, utilizing Juniper's tunnel-free Flexible Service Edge Technology, enables businesses to simplify their hardware, optimize their bandwidth, and secure their network. Momentum's Navigator device is truly all-in-one, allowing customers to take advantage of SD-WAN, NID, Voice, and Managed Router licensing.

"Momentum is honored to be recognized for exceptional innovation in SD-WAN," said Mark Marquez, EVP of Technology at Momentum Telecom. "Businesses are increasingly adopting remote and hybrid work environments, and we are answering the call to meet and optimize their growing bandwidth needs."

"Congratulations to Momentum Telecom for receiving a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD–WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Momentum's SD-WAN solution has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Momentum in 2021 and beyond."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD–WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software–based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network, and an extensive partner network to empower businesses to communicate better, faster, and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions–focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit itmag.com .

For more information about TMC, visit tmcnet.com .

