Momentum Telecom Brings Cloud to Co-Ops

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom's industry-leading cloud voice services will be on full display during the National Information Solutions Cooperative's (NISC) Member Information Conference (MIC) at the America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri from Sept. 23-26, 2019. Throughout the conference, at Momentum's Booth #101, cooperative members will be able to see firsthand the transformational power that the cloud holds for their co-op.

"NISC has built a strong working relationship with Momentum over the past year and is now working with several joint customers and members to enable interoperability with their industry-leading cloud voice solution," says David Bonnett, NISC vice president of Product Management. "We appreciate their strong partnership and their platinum-level support as a preferred partner at our Member Information Conference this year."

Momentum has been a part of empowering operators to achieve unprecedented growth, including over 40% voice growth year-over-year through market-leading UCaaS and commercial products. Time and time again, Momentum continues to prove its ability to be a vital part of enabling operators to thrive by helping them strengthen their network and deliver cloud offerings that drive revenue.

"Cloud voice continues to be one of the nation's fastest-growing segments, and we're excited to share some of the huge growth we are continually seeing in that space," said Colin Scott, Momentum's Vice President of Sales and Account Management.

"At Momentum, we care about the customer experience, and because of that we're excited to offer our operators an additional network piece that they can use to grow their co-op," said Tara Kelley SVP of White Label. "As the technological landscape continues to change and advance for both rural and metro areas, we're proud to be bringing a real and comprehensive cloud solution to cooperatives all across the country."

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. The industry leader in customer experience, Momentum uses superior technology, an unparalleled geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more, visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

