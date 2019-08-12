Momentum Telecom Completes Acquisition of DCT Telecom Group

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom, a premier provider of cloud voice, network services and unified communications solutions, today announced that it has completed its transaction to acquire DCT Telecom Group. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, DCT is a provider of leading-edge cloud voice and network solutions.

"We're happy to welcome DCT into the Momentum family, and we're looking forward to combining efforts to further our white-glove experience and enterprise customer knowledge," said Todd Zittrouer, Momentum Telecom CEO. "The future continues to be bright for Momentum, and we're excited about our continued expansion and leadership in the UCaaS market."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

KPMG and Dechert LLP served as financial advisor and legal counsel to Momentum in connection with this transaction. Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor to DCT.

