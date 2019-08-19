Momentum Telecom Named to Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed last week that UCaaS leader Momentum Telecom is once again a member of the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is Momentum's fourth appearance and third consecutive year of being in a group that represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment. Many household names gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees, including Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and others.

"Momentum's fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 is a direct result of the company's determination to help businesses communicate better, faster and more efficiently while delivering the industry's best customer experience," said Momentum CEO, Todd Zittrouer. "Our commitment to growth and innovation has never been stronger, and we're excited about what the future holds for Momentum."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Momentum enables businesses to thrive by empowering human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating the latest in voice, video, mobility and collaboration. The company's recent rollouts of enhanced network services and SD-WAN have also further distinguished Momentum as an enterprise-grade communications partner.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum uses superior technology, an unparalleled geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more, visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

