Momentum Telecom SD-WAN Solution Wins Product of the Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom has been named in the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards. The recognition was announced by TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online, and is presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine .

While a relatively young technology in the scope of networking, many analyst firms consider SD-WAN the fastest-growing enterprise WAN market segment. INTERNET TELEPHONY's SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools driving the upward market trajectory.

Momentum launched their unique SD-Wan solution this year which is designed to add a layer of intelligence, real-time visibility and control over network and application performance. Momentum's SD-WAN approach is unique as one of the lone cloud voice and unified communications providers that fully manage their own solution. Additionally, Momentum uses industry pioneering and respected hardware to empower the solution and can incorporate bonded LTE circuits to create additional availability to achieve connectivity throughout the country.

"By designing our SD-WAN solution with the ability to use virtual session border controllers in Momentum's nationwide geo-redundant data centers, organizations can see the benefits of SD-WAN while maintaining the same level of security, reliability, scalability, quality of service, session routing and protocol interworking," said Mark Marquez, Momentum's Executive Vice President of Technology.

The dynamic Momentum solution allows organizations to have multiple options for picking the right solution for their business. The options are capable of delivering everything from as simple as internet redundancy on wired or wireless networks to robust network assurance over dual-wired and/or wireless LTE connections.

"Winners of the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are not only pioneers, but also innovators creating new and powerful networking options for their customers," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "As leaders in the exploding market for software-based networks, these recipients couple true innovation with meticulous execution. I congratulate them all and look forward to seeing their future successes."

The 2019 SD-WAN Product of the Year Award winners will be featured on TMCnet.

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum uses superior technology, an unparalleled geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

