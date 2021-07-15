Momentum Telecom Wins 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award for Best International Internet Solution

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom was recently presented the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award for Best International Internet Solution from ChannelVision Magazine.

Momentum was highlighted for its International Internet offering for businesses which offers a multitude of connectivity options, no matter their location across the globe. Momentum customers have numerous connectivity choices including fiber, ethernet, wavelengths, and high-capacity broadband, offered in over 70 countries with over 300 underlying carriers. Momentum has proven to be the superior choice when choosing an Internet solution for your business.

"Momentum is proud to offer an Internet solution that is accessible globally, while still providing the speed and reliability that customers depend on," stated Ande Hornig, EVP of Network. "We are honored to receive the Best International Internet Solution award from ChannelVision Magazine and strive to continue to offer customers a best-in-class experience to meet and exceed their bandwidth needs."

"We are honored to present Momentum Telecom with a 2021 Business Technology Visionary Spotlight Award for Best International Internet Solution," said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "Momentum Telecom was recognized as a top provider offering exceptional international Internet solutions and connecting businesses regardless of their location. Congratulations to the entire team at Momentum Telecom."

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining, and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network, and an extensive partner network to empower businesses to communicate better, faster, and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation, and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, contact at Berge Kaprelian [email protected].

