Momentum Unleashed: Tapster's Franchise Growth Surges After Program Relaunch

As consumer demand for convenience, customization, and sustainability continues to soar, Tapster's innovative business model is redefining the bar experience for the modern era. With a commitment to flexibility, consumer choice and community connection, the bar franchise is solidifying its reputation as the future of the food and beverage industry.

A Milestone Year in Review

2024 marked a pivotal year for Tapster as it navigated major industry shifts and rising consumer demand for personalized, immersive experiences, demonstrating the brand's ability to adapt to industry challenges and meet the evolving preferences of today's consumers.

Strategic National Franchise Expansion: Along with the May 2024 opening of Seattle's second Tapster tasting room in Bellevue , the self-pour leader relaunched its franchise program and awarded franchises in two prime markets – Denver, CO and Lexington, KY .





Through strong partnerships with local vendors and neighborhood events, Tapster tasting rooms across the country have become social hubs that seamlessly blend local culture and foster genuine connections within their communities. Award-Winning: Tapster was named a "Top 100 Game Changer" by Franchise Dictionary Magazine for redefining social drinking with its innovative self-pour concept, flexible beverage offerings and streamlined operations that deliver a lifestyle-focused business model built for success.

"Our growth in 2024 is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the Tapster model, particularly within a space where QSRs are declaring bankruptcy every day," said Roman Maliszewski, Tapster founder and CEO. "Our focus on flexibility, community, and sustainability allows us to cater to the evolving preferences of our guests while offering franchise partners a simplified and rewarding business opportunity."

Shaping Industry Trends in 2025

Tapster is at the forefront of key trends reshaping the hospitality and beverage industries:

Self-Pour Technology and Automation: By empowering guests to control their experience, Tapster eliminates long wait times and labor inefficiencies.





With "Dry January" gaining popularity and consumers seeking healthier options, Tapster's offerings include non-alcoholic beers, kombucha, cold brews and low-calorie craft beverages, meeting the increasing demand for guilt-free indulgence. Hybrid Social Spaces: Recognizing the shift toward hybrid work environments and social hubs, Tapster locations provide flexible and communal seating, free Wi-Fi, and a welcoming atmosphere ideal for both work and play.

"We're not in the bar business; we're in the lifestyle business. Self-pour is a way of life, and Tapster provides the space for consumers to take control of their own experience, and feel comfortable drinking what they want, whether it has alcohol or not," said Mike Weinberger, president of franchising at Tapster and managing partner of Community Franchise Group. "In 2025 and beyond, we're confident that Tapster will continue to make a name for itself as the place where everyone can find their favorite drink, discover something new, and enjoy an experience that's entirely their own."

With 2025 shaping up to be a year of opportunity, Tapster plans to continue franchise expansion with local entrepreneurs who share the team's vision of a sustainable, community-focused business model.

"The simplicity and adaptability of our concept creates opportunities for franchise partners to succeed in diverse markets," added Maliszewski. "As we expand into new communities, we remain committed to fostering connections, supporting local makers, and redefining what hospitality can look like in today's world.

To learn more about the Tapster franchise opportunity, visit https://tapsterfranchise.com.

About Tapster:

Tapster is a pioneering force, revolutionizing the social drinking experience. The innovative, self-pour bar concept offers 40-plus taps with a wide variety of beer, craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee, and craft sodas. Guests sample a wide variety, at their own pace, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere. Founded on core values surrounding environment, empowerment, and education, Tapster opened its first tasting room in 2017 and has five locations across the United States. With a proven business model focused on simplicity, profitability, and community engagement, Tapster offers owner-operator franchisees the opportunity to be part of a dynamic brand that is poised to reshape the way people experience and enjoy their favorite brews and cocktails. For more information, visit https://tapstertastingroom.com/ or https://tapsterfranchise.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Tapster