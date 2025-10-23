Momentum Unveils Momentum Edge--the Next Evolution of TrustedChoice.com--Delivering a Full A-to-Z Growth Platform for Independent Insurance Agencies

New brand, new consumer portal InsuredBetter.com, and a first-of-its-kind referral panel inside Momentum AMS give agents a real-time, end-to-end path from prospect to renewal.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a live event on Monday, Momentum announced Momentum Edge, the new name and expanded vision for TrustedChoice.com, which it acquired back in June. The unveiling shared during a live webinar with hundreds of insurance industry attendees marks a milestone in Momentum's mission to deliver an end-to-end ecosystem designed specifically for the independent channel.

Welcome to Momentum Edge — the next evolution of TrustedChoice.com and the beginning of the agent journey inside the Momentum AMP ecosystem. In this recorded live event, Momentum President Michael Lebor and TrustedChoice.com CEO Chip Bacciocco reveal how Momentum Edge gives independent insurance agents a powerful starting point to attract, connect, and grow through real-time digital prospecting.

Now part of Momentum AMP (formerly NowCerts), Momentum Edge unifies demand generation, referral delivery, CRM, AMS, rating, workflow automation, and analytics into one open platform. The result is a seamless experience that enables agents to manage the full client lifecycle from online discovery to renewal without relying on multiple disconnected tools.

"We've spent 12 years helping consumers find the right independent agent. Now, as Momentum Edge inside Momentum AMP, we can carry that relationship all the way through the policy lifecycle—attract, engage, quote, bind, renew," said Chip Bacciocco, CEO of Momentum Edge. "Current TrustedChoice.com subscribers don't lose anything they value—they gain more: more consumer entrances, more integrations, and more control."

A First-of-Its-Kind Referral Experience

During the live reveal, Momentum Edge showcased the referral panel, an embedded feature inside Momentum AMS that allows agents to claim and manage high-intent referrals in real time. The panel connects directly to TrustedChoice.com and InsuredBetter.com, delivering verified, appetite-matching prospects the moment they're ready to buy.

For agents not using Momentum AMS, Momentum Edge is available as a stand-alone solution, giving all independent agencies access to the same digital visibility and high-quality referral tools that have made TrustedChoice.com the most recognized marketplace for independent agents.

"Agents told us their number-one need is quality referrals—fresh, relevant, and never resold," said Michael Lebor, President of Momentum AMP. "By bringing TrustedChoice.com into Momentum AMP as Momentum Edge, we can finally deliver a true A-to-Z solution: referrals that flow straight into the AMS and CRM, trigger automations, enrich with data, rate, and set up renewals—all under one roof."

Expanding Consumer Reach

Momentum Edge will continue to operate both TrustedChoice.com and the fast-growing new consumer brand InsuredBetter.com—two portals designed to drive consumer traffic directly to independent agents. Together, they give agencies more exposure, more digital entrances, and more opportunities to connect with ready-to-buy insurance shoppers.

Momentum for the Future

Momentum's long-term vision is to power the full agency lifecycle through Momentum AMP—a unified ecosystem. With Momentum Edge, that vision now extends from the consumer search bar to the policy renewal screen.

"For the first time in this industry, agents can operate an end-to-end lifecycle—from first contact to renewal—inside one platform built for the way independent agencies actually work," said Lebor.

To watch the full event or request a demo, visit www.MomentumAMP.com/Edge.

About Momentum Edge

Momentum Edge helps independent insurance agents grow by connecting them with high-intent, appetite-matched insurance shoppers through a proprietary digital prospecting platform. Since its founding, TrustedChoice.com, a consumer portal of Momentum Edge, has delivered millions of referrals and elevated the visibility of the independent agency channel nationwide.

About Momentum AMP

Momentum is an AI-powered agency accelerator helping independent insurance agencies scale with confidence. Its completely open API platform approach, Momentum AMP, offers open integration, advanced automation, data intelligence, CRM, quoting, and more. Momentum simplifies operations, eliminates technology clutter, and supports agents with personalized onboarding, no contracts, and strategic growth support. Learn more atmomentumamp.com.

