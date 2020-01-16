Momentum Worldwide Elevates Elena Klau to Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Research Measurement

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding that a data-first mentality is pivotal in today's rapidly evolving market landscape, leading global experiential advertising agency Momentum Worldwide today announced the appointment of Elena Klau to the new role of Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Research Management. This added position to the Momentum C-Suite affirms the agency's strategic focus on utilizing data and analytics to create inspirational and impactful experiences. Klau will report directly to Momentum's CEO Chris Weil.

In her new role, Klau will continue to spearhead the agency's innovative, data-driven projects and expand her team to take a global approach in delivering Momentum's latest tools and solutions for the business, across a diverse array of markets and verticals. This involves expanding Momentum's proprietary global research series, WE KNOW Experiences as well as building upon the success of the company's next-generation, AI-powered business intelligence platform, MomentumBi™.

Now in her tenth year at Momentum, Klau has elevated and reinvented the role of Research within the agency. She has proven herself instrumental in synthesizing multiple amounts of data, extracting meaningful customer insights that hold the power to shape industry consumer trends at large.

Further proof of the team's impressive evolution are the recent promotions of Lisa Gramling to SVP, Research Innovations & Intelligence and Abbie Baehr to SVP, Group Director, North America Strategy & Global Accounts. In 2019, the research team produced new WE KNOW Experiences [2.0] research that tapped into consumer behaviors and uncovered key insights into what today's customers value in brands. Through Klau's leadership, the team is well on its way to help steer the course of the new age of marketing over this new decade.

"At Momentum, we understand the importance of harnessing data and deep insights to better deliver for our clients and solve their business challenges," said Chris Weil, Chairman & CEO at Momentum Worldwide. "Elena has been pivotal in reinventing our strategy and research division, creating best-in-class tools and solutions for our business. Through all of her accomplishments, I could not think of anyone more fitting for this role."

Klau previously held the title of Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer, NA. Klau provides executive oversight for the agency's Strategy and Analytics practice, leading the charge across three key divisions across the company—research, measurement & analytics, and strategy.

Since joining Momentum in 2011, Klau and her team have worked to cultivate strategic success by piloting growth and futureproofing through data, analytics and strategy. Working across all agency clients, including American Express, Verizon, SAP, Coca-Cola and more, Elena has an uncanny understanding of the industry and as such, has been pivotal in helping to secure some of the industry's largest pitches through the power of data.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead Momentum's talented team of strategists, researchers, data scientists and analysts," said Klau. "We have always been committed to using the power of science to ensure our creative product drives business value, and our creative work is constantly rooted in compelling human insights. We have an incredible team of talented colleagues globally across all 29 of our offices, who are driven by this vision. I look forward to helping build a global community that will foster deeper connections between our people, our products and our work."

ABOUT MOMENTUM WORLDWIDE

Momentum Worldwide is the world's first global experiential advertising agency. Built on the simple truth that it's not what brands say, it's what they do that matters, Momentum delivers total brand experiences by blending creativity, technology, strategy, insights and flawless execution. The agency has concurrently been named Best Sports Marketing Agency, Best Experiential Agency, Best Place to Work, Agency of the Year and Most Honored Marketing Agency by multiple outlets and award shows around the world. Most recently, Momentum was honored with the Industry Craft Grand Prix at Cannes. Momentum is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies.

