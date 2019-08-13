Momentum Worldwide Launches Critical Event Management System Powered by Everbridge

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Worldwide , the world's leading global experiential advertising agency, has launched the Everbridge Critical Event Management platform and a holistic program to ensure the safety of its employees, clients and attendees at the over 4000+ events Momentum produces throughout the world each year. The launch of this new global platform will provide the entire organization with enhanced protocols and programs, a common operating picture with integrated communication, crisis management and threat alerts that multiple departments can utilize.

"As an experiential agency, we have always prioritized safety when activating events. Through this initiative, we are deepening our commitment to safety and reacting to the unfortunate realities of our changing world," said Chris Weil, CEO, Momentum.

By deploying the Critical Event Management platform, Momentum will provide staff with the confidence and training to support employees, clients and attendees in emergency situations including active shooters, severe weather, IT outages and cyber-attacks by supplying access to data, training and tools. With the implementation of this system, Momentum intends to lead the industry by establishing higher standards for safety.

An all-encompassing guide for this new employee safety and resiliency program falls around a three-point safety standard for critical event management:

Best-in-Class Safety Technology: In partnership with Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, Momentum is implementing an integrated communications, crisis management and threat intelligence system to support employee safety and situational awareness from any location or office.

Mandatory Employee Training: Ensuring employees understand what to do if they encounter a safety issue, Momentum has enacted training programs such as a FEMA Active Shooter training.

Momentum Production Safety Plan: Custom designed for each event, this plan will assess risk and provide safety information for all known exposure areas, while also outlining emergency meeting spots and site layouts.

The critical event management platform and program will allow for alerts, locators and accelerated support, driving on-site operations, while supplying preliminary training and precautionary layouts for optimal preparedness during events.

"The security and well-being of our employees, clients, and attendees are top priorities for us at Momentum. When it comes to events, we know that the best experiences come from being able to feel uninhibited and in the moment. You can't feel uninhibited if you don't feel safe," said Donnalyn Smith, President, North America at Momentum Worldwide. "We have designed a robust safety program to not only ensure attendees are protected, but also to propel our industry to make event safety a top priority."

ABOUT MOMENTUM WORLDWIDE

Momentum Worldwide is the world's first global experiential advertising agency. Built on the simple truth that it's not what brands say, it's what they do that matters. Momentum delivers total brand experiences by blending creativity, technology, strategy, insights and flawless execution. The agency has concurrently been named Best Sports Marketing Agency, Best Experiential Agency, Best Place to Work, Agency of the Year and Most Honored Marketing Agency by multiple outlets and award shows around the world. Most recently, Momentum was honored with the Industry Craft Grand Prix at Cannes. Momentum is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies

