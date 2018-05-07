Momentum Worldwide Unveils "First Cut" - An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group

With a rich history in the sport, Momentum currently manages and activates premier golf assets for brands such as American Express, Ricoh, SAP, Stella Artois, United Airlines and UPS. First Cut will build on this foundation to provide enhanced services, insights and access to the world of golf for valued clients and partners.

Over the past 15 years, Momentum Worldwide and The Moore Group have successfully delivered full-service sponsorship and marketing solutions for blue chip clients, partnering with golf's major rights holders including the PGA TOUR, European Tour, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, and the Masters Tournament.

"This partnership with The Moore Group ensures we will collectively continue to bring a unique mix of creativity, leading-edge technology and best-in-class activation to the table," says Kevin McNulty, President & CMO of Momentum Worldwide.

Charley Moore, President of The Moore Group adds, "Given the increasingly global nature of the golf landscape, our collective experiences, and the vastness of Momentum's skills and resources, the timing of this launch is ideal. We are creating a leading-edge platform to serve brands and their growing global needs in activation and brand representation."

First Cut will serve clients from four main offices across the globe—New York City, Ponte Vedra Beach, London and Tokyo.

ABOUT MOMENTUM WORLDWIDE

Momentum Worldwide is the world's first global experiential advertising agency. Built on the simple truth that it's not what brands say, it's what they do that matters. Momentum delivers total brand experiences by blending creativity, technology, strategy, insights and flawless execution. The agency has concurrently been named Best Sports Marketing Agency, Best Experiential Agency, Best Place to Work, Agency of the Year and Most Honored Marketing Agency by multiple outlets and award shows around the world. In 2017, Momentum was awarded Agency of the Year on every continent. Momentum is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). momentumww.com and @momentumww

ABOUT THE MOORE GROUP

Founded in 2001, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL-based The Moore Group is a leader in talent management, media, brand consulting, and sports and consumer-related finance. The Moore Group has represented more than 25 current and former PGA TOUR players, including two former world #1s, and consulted to several Fortune 500 companies involved in the golf space. The company is credited with creating and executing multiple, innovative marketing partnerships with the PGA TOUR including its first partnerships in e-commerce, fractional private aviation and XM Radio, where The Moore Group President Charley Moore served as investor, founder and CEO of the PGA TOUR Network.

