MomentumABM US Names David Caffey as Managing Partner - North America

Caffey brings over 30 years' experience in marketing consultancy, storytelling, and sales across multiple sectors including technology, financial services & automotive.

He joins from Tahzoo where he has held the role of EVP-Client Experience, and HP where he was Director of Content Strategy and Insight. During his career, Caffey has also held leadership positions at Story Worldwide and Microsoft.

Alisha Lyndon, CEO at MomentumABM, said: "We love David's passion and energy in growing business and the great rapport he builds with clients and teams alike. He's got so much proven success behind him already and we can't wait to see how his enthusiasm and drive positively impacts our clients and existing US operation."

David Caffey, the incoming Managing Partner, said: "Account based marketing is one of the most exciting spaces to work in right now. This is a fantastic opportunity to build on MomentumABM's strong foundations and ambition to be the partner for the world's most successful B2B brands. The business has a truly unique offering, strengthened by its client pedigree, and I can't wait to get started."

