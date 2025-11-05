ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, a leader in venue and event management solutions, announced the launch of its redesigned website, gomomentus.com . The new site delivers a modern, customer-first experience designed to make it easier for venues, campuses, and organizations to explore how Momentus helps streamline event operations, enhance collaboration, and drive results.

Momentus Technologies Unveils New Website Designed Around Customer Needs and Results

The redesign puts customer needs at the center by guiding visitors by role and industry to help them quickly find relevant solutions, whether they manage operations at a performing arts center, coordinate events on a university campus, or oversee a major convention center. Clear product storytelling, interactive demos, and ROI-focused content make it faster to understand the value Momentus provides.

"We wanted to create an experience that reflects who we are today: an organization focused on innovation, partnership, and measurable outcomes for our customers," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. "Our new site makes it easier for professionals to see how Momentus connects their teams, data, and spaces to drive success."

With improved search engine optimization, enhanced navigation, and credible proof points such as customer success stories, certifications, and awards, the new website strengthens the Momentus brand while supporting engagement and pipeline growth.

About Momentus

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate venues, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com .

