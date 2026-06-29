Momentus Technologies Wins Best AI Award at Event Technology Awards AI Edition 2026, Recognizing its New AI Platform for Venue and Event Management

Honors come as Momentus launches Momentus AI for Sales and announces AI for Events and Finance – a platform designed to serve as the system of intelligence and action for the global venue industry

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, the leading provider of venue and event management software, today announced it has been named winner of the Best AI for Venue, Logistics & Resource Optimisation award at the Event Technology Awards AI Edition 2026. The recognition honors Momentus' new AI platform – spanning Sales, Events, and Finance – which is bringing a new level of intelligent automation to how venue and event operators run their businesses.

The award reflects the ambition behind Momentus' AI roadmap and the urgency it addresses. New 2026 Momentus industry research shows that 65% of venue operators rate AI as highly significant to their operations, yet only 7% are piloting or scaling it today. Momentus is built to close that gap – with AI that is purpose-built on more than 20 years of venue and event intelligence, embedded directly into the workflows operators already use to run their business. That foundation – more than 4,000 venue customers, 1.5 million events managed annually, and $19 billion in gross merchandise value processed across 57 countries – is what makes Momentus AI different from the generic, general-purpose models that have defined the category to date.

Momentus AI covers three mission-critical operational areas:

Momentus AI for Sales (live) serves as an AI-native revenue engine that qualifies leads, resolves booking conflicts with revenue-backed comparisons, and generates complete proposals – all inside Momentus





serves as an AI-native revenue engine that qualifies leads, resolves booking conflicts with revenue-backed comparisons, and generates complete proposals – all inside Momentus Momentus AI for Events (coming soon) brings intelligent operational coordination across planning, catering, AV, and staffing, with proactive issue detection before problems reach the day of show





brings intelligent operational coordination across planning, catering, AV, and staffing, with proactive issue detection before problems reach the day of show Momentus AI for Finance (coming next) delivers automated revenue recognition, margin optimization by event type and season, and predictive forecasting with built-in budget variance alerts

Together, these three products represent the first platform built specifically for venues that closes the loop from first inquiry to final invoice – with AI embedded at every critical decision point, freeing your team to focus on what matters most.

The platform is built for enterprise trust. Momentus AI runs on strict tenant isolation, read-only access patterns, and fully audited controls. Customer data is never used to train shared models. Every AI output is grounded in real venue data, traceable through logged interactions, and designed for human review before any action is taken.

"This recognition is about what we're building, not just what we've shipped," said Alex Griffis, Chief Product Officer of Momentus. "Most AI platforms give you a generic assistant that doesn't know the difference between a load-in schedule and a catering BEO, or how to make the most of your venue's unique space layout. Ours does – because we've spent over 20 years building the domain knowledge to make that possible. Sales AI, Events AI, and Finance AI are how we put that intelligence to work in every critical workflow across the venue operation. We're proud to be recognized for that vision, and we're just getting started."

The Event Technology Awards AI Edition recognizes organizations pushing the boundaries of what's possible in event technology. Momentus was selected in a category honoring platforms that demonstrate measurable operational impact across venue logistics, space optimization, and resource management.

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading event and venue management software that empowers organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 90,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, trade fairs, higher education, corporate venues, stadiums and arenas, arts and culture centers and more. Its powerful, intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present, and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency, and achieve business goals. Over the past three years, Momentus has invested significantly in AI, cloud infrastructure, and ecosystem partnerships, including the launch of Ask Mo, Momentus Analytics, and Smart Imports, to build the intelligent operating platform for the next generation of venue and event management. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States with employees working across the globe. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

Media contact:

Murphy Wilt

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SOURCE Momentus Technologies