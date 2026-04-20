64% of Venue and Event Professionals Believe AI Will Transform Their Industry, Yet Only 7% Have Taken Meaningful Action--A Gap Momentus Technologies Is Committed to Closing

Momentus Technologies Releases First-of-Its-Kind State of AI in Venue and Event Management Report and Expands Its AI Innovation Roadmap

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, a leading provider of venue and event management software, today released findings from the industry's inaugural State of AI in Venue and Event Management report, revealing a significant disconnect between industry conviction and real-world adoption. While 64% of respondents believe AI will play a transformative role in their industry, only 7% have been able to implement it in a meaningful way.

Alongside the report, Momentus also announced updates to its expanding AI product roadmap, outlining innovations designed to address critical challenges across venue and event management workflows.

Belief Is Outpacing Action

Drawing on insights from venue leaders across stadiums and arenas, performing arts centers, higher education campuses, corporate venues, and convention centers in more than 20 countries, the findings highlight widespread enthusiasm for AI yet limited ability to execute on its potential.

Today, AI adoption remains concentrated in foundational use cases such as search, data entry, and content creation. High-impact workflows, including staffing and scheduling, event planning, sales insights, and forecasting, remain largely untapped.

The primary barrier is not skepticism but capability. According to 52% of respondents, current AI tools lack venue-specific knowledge, while 48% cite the absence of real-time operational awareness as a critical gap.

What the Industry Is Asking For

More than 70% of respondents identified cross-team coordination as their top operational priority, and 75% want AI to reduce data entry and administrative tasks.

A single booking change can cascade across facilities, audiovisual, catering, and staffing. Yet technology capable of managing these dependencies in real time remains limited. The industry's message is clear: provide tools that deliver the right information at the right moment, enabling teams to focus on high-value work that requires human judgment.

Amplifying Event Teams, Not Replacing Them

Across every segment of the research, one theme emerged consistently: event leaders want AI that enhances their teams rather than replaces them. In fact, 66% of respondents prefer a human-led, AI-supported model.

This approach positions AI as a strategic partner by automating administrative tasks while empowering professionals to deliver exceptional events.

"The industry believes in AI, but belief without the ability to take action doesn't fill dark days or reduce the administrative burden consuming venue and events teams," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. "Our mission is to build AI that understands how venues sell, how events run, and how operators work. That's what we've been doing, and we're just getting started."

Building the Bridge

Momentus continues to advance this vision with AI-driven innovations already available to customers, including AskMo, Smart Imports, and Momentus Analytics.

Next on the roadmap is AI for Sales, launching to Momentus Enterprise and Momentus Elite customers in Q3 2026, followed by AI for Events and AI for Finance—capabilities developed directly from industry feedback.

"Seventy percent of the average sales week is spent on administration," said Alex Griffis, Chief Product Officer at Momentus. "AI for Sales is designed to give that time back, enabling teams to focus on building relationships and closing business."

The full State of AI in Venue and Event Management report is available for download at gomomentus.com/state-of-ai-report. A webinar highlighting key findings and the AI product roadmap is now available to watch on demand here.

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management software that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 90,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate venues, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful, intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present, and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency, and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

Media Contact:

Allie Galloway

[email protected]

SOURCE Momentus Technologies