Momentus Technologies Launches Momentus Ticketing, Giving Venue Operators Full Ownership of Their Audience, Data, and Revenue

New enterprise ticketing platform, combined with Momentus System of Record and Intelligence empowers venues across performing arts, sports, festivals, conventions, and more in 50+ countries

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, the leading provider of venue and event management software, today announced the launch of Momentus Ticketing, an enterprise-grade white-label ticketing platform purpose-built for venue operators. Momentus Ticketing is natively integrated with Momentus Enterprise and Momentus Elite, enabling ticketing data to flow directly into event operations, finance, sales, and analytics – without manual exports, nightly batch jobs, or reconciliation work.

Venue operators have long been forced to choose between the distribution reach of third-party marketplace ticketing platforms and the brand control, data ownership, and operational integration they need to build lasting audience relationships. 2026 Momentus industry research shows that while 70%+ of venue operators recognize technology and AI as highly significant to their operations, few feel like they are able to harness it to its full potential – in large part because critical capabilities like ticketing have required venues to work across disconnected, data-siloed systems without true ownership of their most powerful data assets.

Momentus Ticketing closes that gap by delivering full enterprise ticketing infrastructure, completely white-labeled and owned by the venue, natively connected to the platform operators already run. Momentus Ticketing delivers four capabilities that set it apart:

Every fan interaction is branded entirely to the venue. True white-label ownership means no third-party logos competing with your brand, no marketplace redirects, and no competing event promotions – from first click through confirmation email, the fan experience belongs to the venue. Every purchase record, behavioral signal, and fan relationship belongs to the venue. First-party data streams in real time to CRM, business intelligence, and marketing systems, and unlike marketplace platforms, Momentus never sits between a venue and its audience. Venues who fully utilize the platform see an average 23% increase in online revenue and a 6% lift in order value. Dynamic revenue optimization applies demand-driven pricing, AI-powered upsells, VIP upgrades, and bundle offers directly within the purchase flow. Ticketing, operations, and finance run from a single source of truth. Native Momentus bi-directional integration connects ticket revenue directly to the general ledger, links buyer history to the CRM record, and surfaces live attendance and scan data within the same booking record – across a platform that has processed more than $19 billion in gross merchandise value in 50+ countries.

"Momentus Ticketing gives venue and event operators control of their brand, their data, and their revenue, no longer beholden to renting their audiences to third-party marketplaces," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus. "And because it runs natively on their Momentus system of record and intelligence, it becomes a genuine growth asset, not just another point solution to maintain."

Momentus Ticketing is powered by vivenu and supports the full range of venue types – from performing arts centers and stadiums & arenas to festivals, convention centers and trade fairs. Migrations from existing ticketing providers are supported by a dedicated implementation team, with most single-venue operators live within four to six weeks.

"What we've built at vivenu gives operators complete ownership of their ticketing through an API-first, highly flexible, and fully customizable platform. Integrating natively into the Momentus platform ensures ultra-smooth operations, driving efficiencies in both event creation and financial reconciliations. Venue operators get the best of both worlds: robust operational control and a deeply tailored ticketing infrastructure, perfectly connected and entirely on their terms," said Simon Hennes, CEO of vivenu.

This launch expands the Momentus platform ecosystem – which includes Momentus Enterprise, Momentus Elite, Momentus WeTrack, and the company's growing suite of AI capabilities including Ask Mo, Smart Imports, Momentus Analytics, and the upcoming Sales AI – as part of Momentus' broader aspiration to serve as the system of intelligence and action for venue and event management globally.

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management software that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 90,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, trade fairs, higher education, corporate venues, stadiums and arenas, arts and culture centers and more. Its powerful, intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present, and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency, and achieve business goals. Over the past three years, Momentus has invested significantly in AI, cloud infrastructure, and ecosystem partnerships, including the launch of Ask Mo, Momentus Analytics, and Smart Imports, to build the intelligent operating platform for the next generation of venue and event management. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States with employees working across the globe. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

About vivenu

vivenu is the technology leader in global event ticketing, offering a flexible, modern platform that adapts seamlessly to the brands, venues, and business needs of event organizers. Built as a revenue-focused ticketing solution, vivenu offers flexibility, full brand control, ownership of customer data, and the digital experience to maximize every revenue opportunity across the full event lifecycle. With offices across Europe and North America, vivenu supports 1,000+ organizers in 50+ countries, including Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Nova Parks, and KKL Luzern. To learn more, visit vivenu.com.

Media contact: Rachel Collie | [email protected]

SOURCE Momentus Technologies