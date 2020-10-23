Mommymoon is Transforming Pregnancy Wellness in our Digital World

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mommymoon announces our brand platform launch offering digital services connecting pregnant women with wellness providers. Mommymoon offers a brand new way for women to receive the emotional and physical support she needs to grow a baby and conquer her world. We are a platform for women's empowerment and promote women prioritizing self-care in pregnancy.

Mommymoon.com Digital Platform for Pregnancy Wellness Services Daily Livestream Prenatal Yoga Classes offered at Mommymoon.com

Pregnant women historically have had to search for individual services one-by-one, finding a prenatal yoga class at her local yoga studio, searching for lactation services through her hospital provider, requesting a prenatal massage at a spa, and searching for a doula or nutritionist through referrals; coordinating this effort alone is enough to not do it at all. In this "new normal" environment of COVID-19 where pregnant women are high risk, it's even harder to get the individualized wellness support pregnant women deserve.

Mommymoon offers a one-stop-shop of pregnancy resources, all online through a single platform and through virtual appointments and livestream classes. All classes focus on women as individuals, which is why none of the classes are pre-recorded, but live with experts that can customize classes to each women's needs. Classes bring connection with pregnancy specialized and certified experts across the globe, all in the comfort and safety of home.

Here are some of the diverse virtual services offered at Mommymoon.com. Classes are offered individually or as monthly memberships.

Prenatal Yoga , Yoga for Labor, Introduction to Prenatal Yoga, Private sessions and group livestream classes

, Yoga for Labor, Introduction to Prenatal Yoga, Private sessions and group livestream classes Post-Birth Yoga for Healing, babies welcomed

for Healing, babies welcomed Pregnancy Support Groups for connection with other pregnant women

for connection with other pregnant women Meditation and Breathwork , individual guided sessions and group classes

, individual guided sessions and group classes Prenatal/Post-Birth Nutrition Consultations and Individualized Plans

Consultations and Individualized Plans Doula Consultations - Pregnancy Support, Birth Planning, Post-Partum Support

Consultations - Pregnancy Support, Birth Planning, Post-Partum Support Childbirth Classes, Spinning Babies® to aid baby positioning and labor

Classes, Spinning Babies® to aid baby positioning and labor Prenatal Partner Massage classes

classes Intuitive Readings & Events – Moon Wisdom , Astrology and Tarot Readings for Pregnancy, Birth and Motherhood

– , Astrology and Tarot Readings for Pregnancy, Birth and Motherhood Virtual Retreats – half or full day workshops with groups of pregnant women focused on connection, support and wellness

– half or full day workshops with groups of pregnant women focused on connection, support and wellness Lactation Consultations, Preparing to Breastfeed classes and Support Groups (launching November)

Consultations, Preparing to Breastfeed classes and Support Groups (launching November) Career Coaching - Maternity Leave, Career Planning, Return to Work Support (launching November)

"With all the complexity in life and in pregnancy, women crave simplicity. Mommymoon simplifies pregnancy wellness for all women, offering individualized support that fits into her life," Andrea Althauser, founder and CEO of Mommymoon

For more information, visit https://Mommymoon.com or email [email protected].

About Mommymoon:

Mommymoon Corporation is a Delaware-based start-up founded by Andrea Althauser in 2020 to support pregnant women amidst a pandemic. Mommymoon has wellness practitioners from around the world offering online pregnancy-related services at Mommymoon.com. We have collective experience of over 100 years of trained and certified prenatal expertise across Naturopathic Doctors, Doulas, Childbirth Educators, Nutritionists, Prenatal Yoga Teachers and more. All classes at Mommymoon are livestream, not pre-recorded, for personal connection and individualized care that make a real impact on mom's health.

Contact:

Mommymoon Corporation

206-375-4911

[email protected]

SOURCE Mommymoon