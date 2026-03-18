Mommy's Bliss Combats Loneliness in Motherhood with "Find Your Bliss" Campaign

Recent findings from Motherly's 2025 State of Motherhood Survey show that 70% of moms feel that motherhood can be lonely, while data from Peanut reveals that 95% of American moms feel unappreciated, unacknowledged, and unseen by society. Mommy's Bliss is on a mission to help change that. As more moms seek connection and support through the everyday challenges and joys of parenting, the need for community has never been greater. Mommy's Bliss has long supported families through thoughtfully designed products and trusted expertise, and Find Your Bliss is the next chapter of that commitment.

"As a mom of two, I know firsthand that motherhood is one of the most beautiful journeys — and one of the hardest — and it was never meant to be done alone," said Yasmin Kaderali, CEO of Mommy's Bliss. "At Mommy's Bliss, we've always been a moms-first company, because we understand just how much support can mean on the tough days. Every mom deserves a support system that truly gets it, and Find Your Bliss is our way of helping moms build that support system, with meaningful connections that focus on what it means to be a mom and where she needs care and attention."

Through IRL experiences, social-first moments, and strategic partnerships with like-minded brands, Find Your Bliss creates spaces for moms to connect, bond over shared experiences, build lasting friendships, and enjoy authentic mom moments. No judgment. No pressure. Just real, human connection.

Central to Find Your Bliss is a partnership with Peanut, the largest online community for mothers in the world. Together, Mommy's Bliss and Peanut are joining forces with events across the country, in-app activations, and social-first moments. The partnership kicked off with its first event on March 5 in Venice, CA, with upcoming events planned in Atlanta, Chicago, and several more cities to be announced, bringing the Find Your Bliss experience to moms across the country.

"Peanut is the social barometer for what mothers care about," said Michelle Battersby, President of Peanut. "Every day we see women turning to each other for support during some of life's most exciting - and vulnerable - transitions. Society has evolved rapidly, but the infrastructure for finding your village hasn't kept up. Peanut exists to fill that gap. Partnering with Mommy's Bliss to bring our community together in real life is a natural extension of that mission."

For more information on Find Your Bliss events, partnership details, and how to get involved, visit mommysbliss.com/pages/find-your-bliss-meetups and follow @MommysBliss on Instagram and Facebook.

About Mommy's Bliss

Mommy's Bliss is centered around nurturing and strengthening the blissful bond between parents and their baby from day one. The company was founded in 1999 by Roshan Kaderali, a mom and pediatric nurse, midwife, and doula who had used Gripe Water to ease infant tummy troubles for years while working in Scotland. When she moved to the U.S., she was astonished that the "magical" Gripe Water formula she relied on wasn't available here. So, she set out to create her own, and Mommy's Bliss was born. The company is now headquartered in Richmond, Calif., and led by Roshan's daughter, CEO Yasmin Kaderali. Trusted by millions of parents, Mommy's Bliss crafts a variety of safe and gentle supplements, vitamins and OTC products for baby and kids. Learn more at www.mommysbliss.com.

About Peanut

Peanut is the leading social network for women, connecting over 5.5 million members across fertility, pregnancy, motherhood, and menopause. Founded in 2017 by Michelle Kennedy, Peanut provides a safe, verified space where women find community, ask questions, and build the support systems modern motherhood often lacks. Named to TIME100's Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and Apple's Trend of the Year, Peanut is headquartered in London and available globally on iOS and Android. peanut-app.io

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SOURCE Mommy's Bliss