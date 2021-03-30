Mommy's Bliss to Launch 26 Innovative Products in 2021

RICHMOND, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mommy's Bliss , a premier wellness company that has been a leader in bringing innovative, high-quality products to families across the country through national retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens, is set to introduce twenty-six new and innovative products in 2021.

Consistent with what has been seen across the health and wellness industry, the global pandemic has increased consumer demand for immunity-focused products such as Mommy's Bliss Vitamin D Organic Drops and Mommy's Bliss Organic Elderberry Drops. Furthering a response to the current health-conscious landscape, Mommy's Bliss will roll out ten new baby products and six new kids products focused on sleep, immunity support, digestive health, and occasional cough remedies. In addition, moms will welcome the expansion of the brand's premium prenatal vitamins and postpartum supplements, along with new skincare items.

"Product innovation is a core value of ours," said Yasmin Kaderali, CEO of Mommy's Bliss. "Our leadership team, which is powered by a team of executive moms, is always focused on delivering safe and gentle products to the families who trust us and use our products on their journey from pregnancy to parenthood."

Whether it's discovering new ways to improve business processes or developing new to market products, Mommy's Bliss sees innovation as a pillar in all that is done at the company. When it comes to product development, the team works with top health and wellness experts and uses their executive leadership team's maternal wisdom to guide conversations around both new products as well as what can make an existing product better. Based on their own collective experiences, this process leads to practical and thoughtful solutions that every parent needs.

"Parents trust Mommy's Bliss and love our products, and that is why we are continuously striving to create and improve upon products that are ultimately the best option for parents," said Stephanie Medina, senior director of research and development. "From discovering the best administration tools that make giving products easier and less messy to finding organic ingredients that may have never been available before; we believe that babies, children and moms deserve premium products."

The introduction of the new products within the Mommy's Bliss portfolio, positions the company to continue to expand its category leadership and be a competitive force within the baby, kid and pre- and post-natal wellness categories.

Mommy's Bliss New Products

Baby Digestive and Immunity Support

1. Baby Probiotic Drops - Every Day Digestive Health ($26.99; .34 fl oz); new delivery method enhancement

2. Baby Probiotic Drops - Every Day Digestion Plus Vitamin D ($27.99; .34 fl oz); new delivery method enhancement

3. Baby Probiotic Drops Colic Support ($24.99; .27 fl oz)

4. Baby Multivitamin Plus Iron ($9.99, 1 fl oz.)

5. Organic Gripe Water ($12.99; 4 fl oz)

6. Organic Gripe Water Nighttime ($13.99; 4 fl oz)

7. Organic Gripe Water Gel ($10.99; .53 fl oz)

8. Organic Baby Cough Syrup & Mucus + Immunity Support ($7.99 for 1.67 fl oz)

9. Organic Baby Cough Syrup & Mucus Nighttime ($7.99 for 1.67 fl oz)

10. Organic Baby Cough Syrup & Mucus Combo Pack ($15.98)

Kid Digestive and Immunity Support

11. Kids Vitamin D3 Gummies ($14.99; 60 gummies)

12. Kids Fiber Gummies ($12.99; 60 gummies)

13. Kids Constipation Ease ($12.99; 4 fl oz)

14. Organic Kid Cough Syrup & Mucus + Immunity Support ($7.99; 4 fl oz)

15. Kids Organic Cough Syrup & Mucus Combo Pack ($15.98; 2 x 4 fl oz)

16. Organic Kid Cough Syrup & Mucus Night Time ($7.99; 4 fl oz)

Pre- and Post-Natal Multivitamins and Supplements

17. Prenatal Multivitamin + Iron ($19.99; 45 capsules)

18. Prenatal Multivitamin + Probiotics ($19.99; 45 capsules)

19. Calm + Magnesium ($19.99; 90 capsules)

20. Prenatal Omega + DHA ($19.99; 60 gummies)

21. Prenatal Regularity Support ($14.99; 60 gummies)

22. Blissful Belly Lotion – Bohemian Rose ($14.99; 8 fl oz)

23. Blissful Belly Lotion – Unscented ($14.99; 8 fl oz)

24. Postnatal Support Lactation + Probiotics ($19.99; 60 capsules)

25. Postnatal Support Energy + Recovery ($19.99; 30 gummies)

26. Postnatal Support Well-Being Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies ($19.99; 30 gummies)

Learn more about Mommy's Bliss and the new products by visiting mommysbliss.com; and join the mom community @mommysbliss on Instagram and facebook.com/MommysBliss.

ABOUT MOMMY'S BLISS® – MOMS MAKE IT BETTER

Mommy's Bliss helps moms and babies find bliss in every moment with products crafted from wise ingredients. The company was founded in 1999 by Roshan Kaderali, a mom and pediatric nurse, midwife and doula who had used Gripe Water to ease infant colic and fussiness for years while working in Scotland. When she moved to the U.S., she was astonished that the "magical" Gripe Water formula she relied on wasn't available here. So, she set out to create Gripe Water and Mommy's Bliss was born. The company is now headquartered in Richmond, Calif., and led by Roshan's daughter and CEO Yasmin Kaderali. Mommy's Bliss crafts a variety of safe and gentle mom, baby, children's supplements, including a cough relief line, products for digestive support such as Gripe Water and gas drops, and probiotics, immunity support, and vitamins. Learn more at www.mommysbliss.com .

