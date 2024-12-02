Mommy's Heart Hosts The Abuser's Playbook Workshop by Best-Selling Authors Amy Polacko and Dr. Christine M. Cocchiola

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2024, authors Amy Polacko and Dr. Christine M. Cocchiola, co-writers of the best-selling book, Framed: Women in the Family Court Underworld, hosted an informative workshop facilitated by Mommy's Heart at Harding's NYC in Manhattan.

Polacko, an acclaimed journalist and divorce coach, and Dr. Cocchiola, a world-renowned expert on coercive control, led the event, drawing from their personal experiences as domestic abuse survivors and their extensive work with family court victims.

The workshop aimed to educate and empower women navigating the complexities of family court systems, addressing issues highlighted in their groundbreaking book.

Attendees gained insights into recognizing red flags in relationships, protecting themselves during marriage, and understanding the challenges mothers face in custody battles.

Notable among the attendees was Kathy Sherlock, a mother and advocate who created Kayden's Law following the tragic murder of her daughter, Kayden. Sherlock's presence underscored the critical importance of reforming family court systems to better protect women and children.

"This workshop is a continuation of our mission to expose the gender-biased injustice in family courts and provide women with the tools they need to protect themselves and their children," said Polacko.

Dr. Cocchiola added, "We hope events like these serve as a call to action for anyone who cares about women's rights to become active in the movement for family court reform".

The Mommy's Heart workshop reflects the ongoing impact of Framed, which has been praised for its urgent and powerful narrative on the struggles women face in pursuit of safety and justice within the family court system.

Actress Julianne Michelle, Executive Director and Founder of Mommy's Heart, emphasized that the event's purpose is not to criticize men, but to raise awareness about the critical need to safeguard abused mothers and children whose rights are being compromised in the court system. She highlighted the urgency of supporting legislation like Kayden's Law, which has been enacted in several states, and the Mommy's Heart bill, introduced in New York by NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, to address these systemic issues and protect vulnerable families.

Framed: Women in the Family Court Underworld by Amy Polacko and Dr. Christine M. Cocchiola is available for purchase on Amazon.

Mommy's Heart is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing no cost legal and mental health services to domestic abuse survivors, facing retaliatory lawfare in the court system. For more details, visit www.mommysheartfoundation.com.

