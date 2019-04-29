Momo Announces a Recent Development about Tantan

BEIJING, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced that it has become aware that certain mobile app stores in China have removed the Tantan mobile app on direction of governmental authorities in China.

The Company is proactively communicating with the relevant government authorities and intends to fully cooperate with such authorities in order to restore the availability of the Tantan mobile app in the subject mobile app stores as soon as possible. The Company also plans to conduct a comprehensive internal review of the content in the Tantan mobile app and undertake other measures necessary to stay in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. Pending restoration of the Tantan app in the relevant app stores in China, the Company's ability to attract new Tantan users will be adversely affected, while existing Tantan users may continue to use the app.

About Momo Inc.

Momo is one of China's leading mobile-based social and entertainment platforms. Momo enables users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions with each other. Momo connects people and facilitate their interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. In May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating application for younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.

